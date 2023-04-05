Marvel Reunites Captain America With SPOILER

Spoilers follow for this week's Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #11! Since Marvel has split its Captain America characters into two titles, with Steve Rogers leading the "Sentinel of Liberty" series and Sam Wilson anchoring the "Symbol of Truth" comic, there hasn't been much interaction between them. The two series will come together for the upcoming "Cold War" crossover event and the latest issue of the series starring Steve featured a reunion many years in the making. Ian Rogers, the adopted son of Steve that was born and raised in Dimension Z, has been reunited with his father. Check it out for yourself below.

As readers may know, Ian has been helping Sam Wilson in his series while still acting as Nomad. In the time since Ian last popped up the character has had a job working in the shadows, taking out Hydra cells for the Office of Federal Utilities. Steve has no idea that Ian is even still alive at this point, having not shared a moment with him since before Secret Wars back in 2015. After helping Sam with his own problems however, Ian has apparently decided its time to go back home and see his dad.

Based on what we know about the upcoming Cold War crossover event, Ian Rogers and his reunion with Steve will play a major role. The solicitation for the first issue of the event (which you can find below) hints at Ian being kidnapped not too long after he reunites with Steve. If we're going to make a guess about who kidnaps Ian, we're going with Redacted (that's not us being cute, his name really is Redacted), the former weapon of the Outer Circle that joined forces with Cap to take them down. The crossover begins next week so the reunion will clearly be short lived!

Captain America: Cold War Alpha #1

(W) Collin Kelly, Jackson Lanzing, Tochi Onyebuchi (A) Carlos Magno (CA) Patrick Gleason

THE REVOLUTION STARTS HERE: COLD WAR – PART ONE!

Bucky Barnes is the Outer Circle's New Revolution, and he has enacted his deadliest move yet – an alliance with Sam Wilson's nemesis, the White Wolf. When Steve Rogers' adopted son, Ian, A.K.A. Nomad, is abducted by someone Steve thought was a friend, he suspects Bucky's hand at work and calls upon the people who know Ian best – Sam Wilson, Sharon Carter and Misty Knight – to help him get to the bottom of the attack. Has Bucky finally gone too far? Why has Nomad been taken, and what does it have to do with a portal to Dimension Z opening over a secret battleground in Alaska? The Symbol of Truth and the Sentinel of Liberty reunite for a pulse-pounding crossover event that will make them question everything they believe in-and each other.

Rated T+

In Shops: Apr 12, 2023