Marvel Reveals One of Its Young Heroes Is a Traitor

After Outlawed #1, it is illegal for teenaged superheroes to operate in the Marvel Universe. Enshrined in "Kamala's Law," this new act endangers Marvel tradition dating back to Peter Parker's debut as Spider-Man when he was 16-years-old. Any hero under the age of 21 is subject to the law. Marvel's team of young heroes, the Champions, isn't going to take this lying down. The problem is that there's a traitor among their ranks who sold the group out during its first major post-ban meeting. SPOILERS for Champions #1 by Eve L. Ewing, Simone Di Meo, and Frederico Blee will follow.

In Outlawed, the Champions protected an event at Coles Academy when a dragon and a group of mercenaries attacked the school. A mistake by Viv Vision caused an explosion that destroyed the school and injured many, including student Kamala Khan who is also secretly Ms. Marvel. Kamala became the unwilling poster child for the new law, dubbed "Kamala's Law," making it illegal for young heroes to continue to exist. The government formed a task force called C.R.A.D.L.E. to enforce the law.

In Champions #1, Ms. Marvel makes a public decree that the Champions will not recognize Kamala's Law and will continue to operate regardless. This move angers some of her teammates, who gather in a secret location to discuss their options. The argument is interrupted by a C.R.A.D.L.E. raid led by the former teen hero and New Warriors member Justice.

Most of the heroes escape, but a few are taken captive. Ms. Marvel realizes the only way C.R.A.D.L.E. could have known about the meeting was if one of the Champions informed the group, but she doesn't know the identity of the traitor. The issue reveals it to be Viv Vision, who survived the Coles Academy disaster and is trying to protect her friends by enforcing Kamala's Law.

Champions #1 is on sale now.