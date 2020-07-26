Marvel Announces Heroes at Home Variants

✖

Marvel is looking into the lives of its quarantined heroes. Beginning today, Marvel will release a new digital comic each Sunday written by Zeb Wells (Hellions, Amazing Spider-Man) and featuring the art of Guruhiru (Superman Smashes the Klan, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The comics will be released for free via Marvel's social media channels The stories will feature a variety of Marvel fan-favorite heroes in their at-home adventures, including Spider-Man (as seen in today's comic), Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Captain America, Hulk, and Black Panther. They will also be used as "Heroes at Home" variant covers appearing on select Marvel titles beginning in September.

Marvel provided ComicBook.com with the schedule of stories to be released in the coming weeks, as well as which issues they'll appear on as variant covers. The schedule follows:

7/26 – Spider-Man story AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #48 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/9 (FOC 8/17)

8/2 – Wolverine story WOLVERINE #5 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/2 (FOC 8/10)

8/9 – Captain Marvel story CAPTAIN MARVEL #21 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/9 (FOC 8/17)

8/16 – Captain America story CAPTAIN AMERICA #23 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/16 (FOC 8/24)

8/23 – Hulk story IMMORTAL HULK #37 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/16 (FOC 8/24)

8/30 – Black Panther story AVENGERS #36 Heroes At Home Variant on sale 9/30 (FOC 9/7)



Today's story sees Peter Parker, the amazing Spider-Man, trying his hand at baking. The old Parker luck remains as strong as ever, even in quarantine.

“It was fun imagining how our current circumstances would affect the merry Marvel heroes," Wells says. "When Nick said he wanted to do some strips about being stuck inside in the middle of a pandemic, I shouted ‘HOW WOULD I POSSIBLY KNOW WHAT THAT’S LIKE?!’ Then I cried. Then I got to work.”

What do you think of the new Marvel "Heroes at Home" program? Let us know in the comments. More information on Amazing Spider-Man #48, the first comic to get one of the Heroes at Home variants, follows.

Amazing Spider-Man #48

(W) Nick Spencer (A/CA) Mark Bagley

• Spider-Man has been pushed harder than he has in a very long time and in ways he has never been before.

• How far can he be pushed before he breaks?

• Who he has to face this issue is going to answer that very clearly as we are one issue from AMAZING SPIDER-MAN LGY #850!

Rated T

In Shops: Sep 09, 2020

SRP: $3.99

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.