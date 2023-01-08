Marvel's Daredevil Predicts Major Character Death

Some massive changes are coming to Hell's Kitchen. As the war between both Daredevils and The Punisher comes to its fiery climax, it seems like not everyone will make it out alive. In the preview for Daredevil #7, the latest issue of the series, a major character within the Marvel Universe is confirmed to have bitten the dust within the first few pages, adding an entirely new level to the battles between The Fist and The Hand.

"As Daredevil, both Elektra and Matt Murdock have made a home for super villains at the new stronghold of the Fist," Marvel writes in its preview copy for the issue. "But not everyone they've welcomed shares their vision for how things should be done. In this issue, that's going to cost them – and put them on a collision course with the rest of the Marvel Universe!"

Another issue penned by Chip Zdarsky, Marco Checchetto and Rafael de Latorre tag-teamed art duties on the issue, which was then inked by Elizabetta D'Amico and oclored by Matthew Wilson. Virtual Calligraphy's Clayton Cowles letter the issue, and you can see the House of Ideas' preview for the issue—due out Wednesday, January 11th—below.