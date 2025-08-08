Daredevil The First 60 Years Excerpt Flashes Back to the Legendary Born Again Saga (Exclusive)

One of Daredevil’s most iconic storylines is featured in an excerpt from an upcoming book. Several award-winning creators have worked on Marvel’s Daredevil comic book over the decades. Perhaps the most celebrated Daredevil creators are Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. After previously helming Daredevil as writer and artist, Miller returned to team with artist David Mazzucchelli for an acclaimed story in the ’80s known as “Born Again.” Of course, Daredevil: Born Again is also the name of the new series on Disney+. Fans can now get a peek at “Born Again” through a book that celebrates over 60 years of the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

ComicBook can exclusively reveal excerpts from Marvel’s Daredevil – The First 60 Years by Titan Comics. The excerpts feature pages from “Born Again,” which ran in Daredevil #227-233. It features Wilson Fisk/Kingpin systematically ruining Matt Murdock’s life after he discovers his secret identity as Daredevil. “Born Again” features the return of Matt’s ex-girlfriend, Karen Page, who is now a junkie who sells Daredevil’s identity for a quick fix. This information makes its way back to Kingpin, who uses it to attack Matt physically and emotionally.

One of those attacks includes blowing up Matt’s home, with Frank Miller giving Matt a classic line of dialogue as he kneels in the ruins of his former home: “It was a nice piece of work, Kingpin. You shouldn’t have signed it.”

image credit: titan comics

image credit: titan comics

The next page shows a physical confrontation between Kingpin and Matt Murdock, with Kingpin nearly beating Matt to death. Kingpin tries to stage Matt’s death to look like a suicide, but when the taxi that was supposed to contain Matt’s body is found empty, it begins to haunt Kingpin. Meanwhile, Matt is later stabbed by a former associate, Turk, and staggers into Fogwell’s gym to be discovered by a nun named Sister Maggie. She nurses Matt back to health, and during his recovery, he asks Sister Maggie if she’s his mother. She denies it, but Matt can hear her heartbeat skip a beat.

“Born Again” ends with Kingpin sending the super-soldier Nuke to attack Hell’s Kitchen, forcing Matt to suit up once again as Daredevil to stop him. Kingpin has Nuke killed to cover his tracks, but Daredevil sends the evidence to Daily Bugle reporter Ben Urich. Kingpin now has the public’s eye on him, and Matt gets a happy ending with Karen Page.

image credit: titan comics

While Daredevil: Born Again bears the name of the celebrated story arc, elements of it were used in Season 3 of Netflix’s Daredevil series. This would be Daredevil‘s final season on Netflix, with all of the streamer’s Marvel series being canceled and the rights eventually reverting back to Disney.

image credit: titan comics

“This collector’s edition reveals the history of the comic book, including profiles of the key creators who have shaped the Man Without Fear’s path throughout the years, from the light-hearted swashbuckling hero to the noir vigilante who seems to lose as much as he wins,” a description of Marvel’s Daredevil – The First 60 Years reads.

“With stunning art showcasing some of Marvel’s greatest artists, this is an examination of Daredevil’s adventures, including his ongoing battles against such villains as Typhoid Mary, Bullseye, and the Kingpin, and his tangled relationship with the assassin, Elektra.”

Marvel’s Daredevil – The First 60 Years goes on sale August 12th. Let us know your thoughts on the excerpt in the comments below!