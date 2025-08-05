5 Things That Still Don’t Make Sense About Daredevil: Born Again

Matt Murdock’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been eventful, to say the least. With the franchise embracing all the events in Netflix’s Daredevil, the character has so much history, fighting the Hand alongside the Defenders and bringing down Wilson Fisk’s criminal empire. He takes a break from being in the spotlight for a bit, running around with She-Hulk and offering legal advice to an unmasked Spider-Man. However, he finds his way back in Daredevil: Born Again, the Disney+ series that picks up where the Netflix one left off, with Matt, Foggy Nelson, and Karen Page running their own law practice in Hell’s Kitchen.

The moment Daredevil’s second solo series kicks off, it moves a million miles a minute, blowing up the status quo and introducing a new one. Not all of the changes stick, though, and by the end of the show, there are a lot of head-scratching moments. Here are five things that still don’t make sense about Born Again.

1) Muse’s Grand Plan

As Matt is trying to get over Foggy’s death and come to grips with Fisk being New York City’s new mayor, he learns of a new serial killer on the loose. The villain kidnaps people, drains them of their blood, and uses it to create art around the city. When Angela Del Toro gets captured by Muse, Daredevil returns after a lengthy absence to save her and teach her captor a lesson.

Muse is able to escape before Daredevil can bring him in, and he then sets his sights on Heather Glenn, the hero’s girlfriend and a successful therapist. Sneaking into Heather’s office, Muse corners her and would have killed her if Daredevil hadn’t shown up. While the evildoer explains a little bit of his background, he dies before he can explain his motivations for painting the city red.

2) Wilson Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force

Kingpin agrees to leave Matt alone, so long as he keeps his costume in the closet. Well, Daredevil resurfaces to defeat Muse, which forces the mayor’s hand. He starts an Anti-Vigilante Task Force that will crack down on anyone wearing a mask, but he doesn’t really think it through.

While Kingpin gets away with only dealing with Daredevil and Punisher in Born Again, New York is full of heroes who are a lot stronger than them, including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. The former Avengers probably have bigger fish to fry, but the likes of Jessica Jones will be able to teach the villain a lesson in the near future.

3) Heather Glenn Switching Sides

Heather and Matt get pretty serious during Born Again Season 1, but there’s always a bit of a disconnect because of the Daredevil in the room. Matt refuses to tell Heather his secret because he doesn’t want her to get hurt, which leaves him between a rock and a hard place. What he doesn’t expect, though, is for his attitude to push his girlfriend into the hands of his arch-enemy.

As Fisk is gaining power, Matt warns Heather about the kind of person the mayor is, but she brushes him off. Still, it’s hard to understand why she takes a job with Fisk, as he’s tearing the city apart. Even if she agrees with him on some issues, there has to be a better career move for her.

4) Daredevil’s Army

Daredevil realizes he’s fighting a losing battle at the end of Season 1 because of the sheer number of people on Fisk’s side. His countermove is to bring together a group of remarkable people who want to fight back. The only problem is that the group that meets at Josie’s Bar leaves a lot to be desired.

Other than Matt, there are no vigilantes among the crowd, which includes a couple of cops and Karen. Jessica Jones is going to join the fray in Season 2, but Daredevil is going to have to work on his recruiting skills if he wants to take care of Kingpin for good.

5) Foggy’s Death

The inciting incident of Born Again is Bullseye gunning down Foggy in the street. It comes to light that Vanessa Fisk ordered the hit because Foggy was getting close to uncovering information she didn’t want to get out, but it all seems too convenient.

At the end of Season 1, it’s clear that there’s more to Foggy’s death than meets the eye. While it will probably take defeating Fisk for all the cards to be on the table, the truth has to come out eventually.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.

