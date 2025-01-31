Frank Miller Reveals His Intro for Daredevil: Born Again Comics Collection (Exclusive)

Legendary Daredevil creator Frank Miller is helping to get fans ready for the premiere of Daredevil: Born Again. Miller’s iconic run on Daredevil with David Mazzucchelli serves as inspiration for Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again streaming series, which debuts on Disney+ March 4th. On the comics side of things, Marvel is releasing an all-new publishing line called Marvel Premier Collection featuring Marvel’s most celebrated and prestigious storylines and creators. The first title to kick off the Marvel Premier Collection is Daredevil: Born Again, and Miller is providing the intro for the book.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal Frank Miller’s intro to Daredevil: Born Again. The story, lauded as “one of the greatest Daredevil stories ever told” by The Washington Post, dives into the core of who Matt Murdock is and acts as a perfect introduction to his character and the world around him. Along with an intro by Frank Miller, Daredevil: Born Again also has an afterword by Daredevil actor Charlie Cox.

“Even when I’m working on a character created generations previous, it’s my job to offer up a reinterpretation, even a reinvention, as would an actor playing an existing part. To, as an actor would say, ‘make the character my own,’” Frank Miller writes in the Daredevil: Born Again intro. He then speaks about his works on Ronin, Batman, and Sin City, before being invited back to work on Daredevil.

“A few years later, circa 1986, now-editor Ralph Macchio invited me back, and I decided it was time for another reinvention, this one far more dramatic than the last. Daredevil, I believed, didn’t need reinterpretation or reinvention. He needed an out-and-out rebirth,” Miller says.

“He needed to be born again. Stripped to his essence, then revivified. Cleansed. Purified. A calmer man. A stronger man. A happy man.” You can take a look at the full intro by Frank Miller below.

“We’ve all heard the age-old questions: ‘Where do I start? What is that one run you just cannot miss? What should I read before or after the next big movie or television show to have the best experience?’ The Marvel Premier Collection program is our answer to each of those questions,” said Dan Buckley, President of Marvel Comics and Franchise. “Comics are at the heart of everything we do at Marvel, so this collection will be our go-to publishing line for any and all fans looking for a way into — or further into — the Marvel Universe. These titles will not be the only place to start of course, but they will be one of the best.”

The Marvel Premier Collection – Daredevil: Born Again title goes on sale February 4th. You can snag a copy here on Amazon now.