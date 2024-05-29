Weapon X turned Deadpool and Wolverine into the best there is at what they do... and what they do best is team up.

The dysfunctional duo — mouthy merc Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and the mutant X-Man Logan (Hugh Jackman) — will crossover into the MCU in Marvel Studios' R-rated, fourth wall-breaking multiverse adventure Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26. Marvel Comics is also pairing their comic counterparts in Weapon X-Traction, an eight-part miniseries of backup stories spanning issues of Marvel's July and August titles.

Each five-page installment, included in ongoing series at no additional charge, will be accompanied by special Deadpool & Wolverine-branded Weapon X-Traction variant covers featuring characters from the new movie (like Wade's canine companion Dogpool, the Merc with a Bark).

Written by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and drawn by Javier Garrón (Avengers), Weapon X-Traction follows "a weary Wolverine and a clingy Deadpool on an epic journey across the Multiverse, battling zombies and gun-wielding librarians and — of course — one another," an official description reads. "Violent, crass, and chaotic, it's also perfect for new fans looking for a solid introduction to the comic book storytelling behind these two icons."

Weapon X-Traction parts 1—5 will release in July as backup stories in Incredible Hulk #14 (July 17), Captain America #11 (July 24), Fantastic Four #22 (July 24), Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #3 (July 31), and Immortal Thor #13 (July 31). Parts 6—8 will arrive in August in Avengers #17 (August 7), The Spectacular Spider-Men #6 (August 7), and X-Men #2 (August 14).

Below, check out the Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired variant covers from artists Ryan Stegman (X-Men), Steve McNiven (Old Man Logan), Jorge Molina (Captain Marvel), Cafu (Venom), Declan Shalvey (Marvel's Alien), and David Nakayama (Midnight Suns).