Deadpool & Wolverine Characters Crossover Onto Marvel Comic Covers
In time for Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine, Weapon X-Traction takes over Marvel Comics in July.
Weapon X turned Deadpool and Wolverine into the best there is at what they do... and what they do best is team up.
The dysfunctional duo — mouthy merc Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and the mutant X-Man Logan (Hugh Jackman) — will crossover into the MCU in Marvel Studios' R-rated, fourth wall-breaking multiverse adventure Deadpool & Wolverine, in theaters July 26. Marvel Comics is also pairing their comic counterparts in Weapon X-Traction, an eight-part miniseries of backup stories spanning issues of Marvel's July and August titles.
Each five-page installment, included in ongoing series at no additional charge, will be accompanied by special Deadpool & Wolverine-branded Weapon X-Traction variant covers featuring characters from the new movie (like Wade's canine companion Dogpool, the Merc with a Bark).
Written by Ryan North (Fantastic Four) and drawn by Javier Garrón (Avengers), Weapon X-Traction follows "a weary Wolverine and a clingy Deadpool on an epic journey across the Multiverse, battling zombies and gun-wielding librarians and — of course — one another," an official description reads. "Violent, crass, and chaotic, it's also perfect for new fans looking for a solid introduction to the comic book storytelling behind these two icons."
Weapon X-Traction parts 1—5 will release in July as backup stories in Incredible Hulk #14 (July 17), Captain America #11 (July 24), Fantastic Four #22 (July 24), Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #3 (July 31), and Immortal Thor #13 (July 31). Parts 6—8 will arrive in August in Avengers #17 (August 7), The Spectacular Spider-Men #6 (August 7), and X-Men #2 (August 14).
Below, check out the Deadpool & Wolverine-inspired variant covers from artists Ryan Stegman (X-Men), Steve McNiven (Old Man Logan), Jorge Molina (Captain Marvel), Cafu (Venom), Declan Shalvey (Marvel's Alien), and David Nakayama (Midnight Suns).
INCREDIBLE HULK #14 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Teaser Variant Cover by Javier Garrón
CAPTAIN AMERICA #11 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Steve McNiven
FANTASTIC FOUR #22 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Steve McNiven
AVENGERS #17 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Cafu
IMMORTAL THOR #13 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Jorge Molina
THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MEN #6 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Declan Shalvey
SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant Cover by Ryan Stegman
X-MEN #2 Deadpool & Wolverine Weapon X-Traction Variant by David Nakayama
