As the Marvel Comics Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe continue to expand, so too is the definitive Marvel Encyclopedia. Out October 8, the MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition from DK has been updated to include more than 1,200 characters and hundreds of expanded entries detailing developments since the 2019 edition. The book, which is also available in a special collector’s edition, encompasses everything fans need to know about the Marvel comics and the characters that have inspired the ever-expanding MCU.

With Marvel Studios announcing a film and television slate that includes the upcoming Agatha All Along, Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Ironheart, and Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, the encyclopedia is a comprehensive guide to characters like Agatha Harkness, Sam Wilson, Riri Williams, and Doctor Doom. In-depth features cover recent major Marvel storylines like War of the Realms (2019), Empyre (2020), and Judgment Day (2022), the blockbuster crossover event between the Eternals, the X-Men, and the Avengers.

The MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition, which goes on sale Oct. 8, is available for pre-order here on Amazon. Also available is the MARVEL Encyclopedia Collector’s Edition, arriving Nov. 26 with the updated content from the 2024 edition plus an exclusive version of the book’s new cover artwork by artist Marco Checchetto (Daredevil and Ultimate Spider-Man), printed with additional luxury finishes.

The Collector’s Edition houses the 512-page book in a deluxe clamshell case and includes an exclusive print, plus a 32-page comic-format booklet featuring rare variant comic covers and exclusive commentary about the major Marvel crossover storyline events from the last five years. According to Penguin Random House, the Collector’s Edition is printed with high-quality production materials, including luxury paper stock, wibalin, sprayed edges, and a ribbon maker.



Both editions of the book include an introduction by Stan Lee, the late visionary co-creator of such iconic characters as Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk, and the X-Men.

Compiled by a team of comic book experts in close collaboration with Marvel Comics, the MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition is written by Alan Cowsill (Avengers: The Ultimate Guide to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and Spider-Man Year by Year: A Visual Chronicle), Melanie Scott (Marvel’s Greatest Comics and Marvel Ultimate Fact Book), and James Hill (Marvel Myths and Legends and Marvel Universe Map by Map).

MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition Front and Back Cover Artwork

MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition (2024) Collector’s Edition Interior

MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition Interior Preview

MARVEL Encyclopedia New Edition Interior Preview