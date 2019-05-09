Save 40% on the New Marvel Encyclopedia

The 2019 edition of the Marvel Encyclopedia contains in-depth information on over 1200 Marvel characters and key events in a 448-page hardcover volume that comes complete with gorgeous artwork and a forward by Stan Lee. The book was released only a month ago, but, it can be had on Amazon right now for only $24 (40% off), which is good for an all-time low.

The title was backordered at the time of writing, so you’ll want to reserve one before the ship date gets pushed out further or the deal ends. Note that the Marvel Studios Character Encyclopedia also has a pretty hefty 31% off discount going right now, which brings the price down to only $11.62.

The official description for the Marvel Encyclopedia reads:

“Discover the essential facts about Marvel Comics’ timeless heroes such as Captain America, Spider-Man, and Iron Man, and villains like Thanos, Loki, and Kingpin.

Keep up with the ever-expanding Marvel Universe with this new edition of DK’s best-selling Marvel Encyclopedia. Updated and expanded, this definitive Who’s Who of Marvel Comics reveals vital info and secret histories of more than 1200 classic and brand new Marvel characters, and provides the lowdown on recent key events including Civil War 2, Secret Empire, and Infinity Countdown.

From iconic teams such as the Avengers, X-Men, and Guardians of the Galaxy to fan favorites Black Panther, Deadpool, and Captain Marvel to rising stars Amadeus Cho, Squirrel Girl and the Exiles, every significant Marvel character is showcased with the latest comic artwork. Meticulously researched, expertly written, and stunningly illustrated, the Marvel Encyclopedia boasts newly commissioned cover art by one of Marvel’s hottest up-and-coming talents. Including an introduction by Stan Lee, this unique, in-depth, and accessible encyclopedia is an indispensable guide to Marvel Comics that devoted fans and newcomers alike will return to time and again.”

