Marvel Confirms Thanos' Return in Eternals

The Mad Titan returns in Eternals #2 this December. Marvel Comics confirmed the return of Thanos in the second issue of the new Eternals series written by Kieron Gillen with art by Esad Ribić by revealing Ribić's cover for the issue. The artwork features Thanos looming over the Eternal called Ikaris. The press release teases that, "In the aftermath of an Eternal’s death, Ikaris goes up against Thanos in the heart of a city twisted by time. This epic battle will be explored in Eternals #2 and will reveal the monumental role Thanos will play in this bold new vision of Jack Kirby’s classic Marvel creation."

In Eternals, Gillen (The Wicked + The Divine, Uncanny X-Men, Thor) and Ribić (Secret Wars, King Thor) take readers on an unpredictable journey that will change everything they thought you knew about the Eternals. This series is billed as a perfect entry point for longtime fans or those new to the characters.

ComicBook.com spoke to Gillen about the series not long its announcement. "This is one of the first things I have in my bible. 'Eternal' doesn’t mean immortal. 'Eternal' means unchanging. That’s a different thing," he said. "[Neil] Gaiman and [John] Romita Jr. very much brought this aspect out, and we’re pushing it even further. There can be something comforting about the Eternals, but there’s also something fundamentally disturbing to it. The old superhero cliché of “The Never-ending battle against crime” is one of those lines which, if you take it out of context for a second and think about it, seems absolutely Sisyphean in its hopelessness. Yet, to lift a line from Camus, we must imagine Sisyphus happy – the Eternals have been doing this for so long, they must be accepting of it? Right?

"Clearly not. The irony of the book, as we show the epic history of the Eternals, this hasn’t been true. The Eternals have been having arguments about what it means to be “unchanging” forever. They must remain, and their cellular programming demand they remain and continue… but it causes all manner of tensions. This ties in with the present situation in the Marvel Universe, where they’ve just had a huge shock with the reveals of Jason Aaron’s first arc of Avengers, which (er) they took badly. Their purpose is over. Yet they still continue… and it’s increasingly hard to imagine Sisyphus happy."

Eternals #2 goes on sale in December.