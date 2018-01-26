Marvel Graphic Novels Are on Sale for Next to Nothing on Amazon

Amazon has just launched another massive sale on Marvel/Star Wars digital graphic novels, slashing the prices by as much as 80%. We’re talking about 3000 titles here, so if you want it, you’ll probably be able to find it for only a few bucks right here. Here’s a taste of what you can expect:

• Infinity Gauntlet – $2.20

• Black Panther: A Nation Under Our Feet Vol. 1 – $1.80

• Infinity: 1 – $7

• Marvel 1602 – $3

• Star Wars: Darth Vader Vol. 1: Vader – $2.20

• Thor Vol. 1: The Goddess Of Thunder – $1.80

• Hawkeye Vol. 1: My Life As A Weapon – $2.20

Seriously though, these titles don’t even scratch the surface of what’s available, so head on over to Amazon and dive into the deals while you can. They’re only available for a limited time. On that note, Amazon has also singled out some choice titles by Dan Slott as part of a sale that commemorates the end of his legendary run on Amazing Spider-Man.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.