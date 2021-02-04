Marvel Makes a Huge Change to Thor's Origin

✖

You can't say that Marvel isn't open to making huge changes to their iconic heroes, as we just got another prime example of this at work in Jason Aaron's newest Avengers run. If it turns out to be true and lasting, it's a doozy and will link a character to the X-Men universe in a very unexpected way. Now, we're about to get into spoiler territory, so if you haven't read this week's Avengers #42 yet you've been warned. It all starts with the current predicament most of the Avengers find themselves in, drafted into combat for the role of the next Phoenix host, and this issue continues to narrow down the list.

Captain America, Namor, Luke Cage, Shang-Chi, Black Panther, and more are stuck battling it out inside the Phoenix, but there is a battle raging outside as well, as the remaining Avengers try and take the Phoenix down, though they admit it's not going so well.

(Photo: Marvel)

As Captain Marvel says though, for Thor's personal, and while he attacks the Phoenix he admits he doesn't know exactly why the Phoenix angers him so much.

He thinks to himself "Is it her history with my father that irks me so? Nay. Most everyone in existence has an uneasy history with my father. There's something else. Some connection of my own with the Phoenix Force. Something I've felt time and again...but could never quite put my mighty finger on. God help me, it feels almost like...like some form of love."

At that point, he's cut off by the Phoenix, who says "Enough of this!" She then takes her human form (which we've seen in Avengers B.C.), and says I have no wish to fight here today, God of Thunder! You, least of all! It's time you knew the truth of your own existence."

She continues "The secret your father Odin has hidden from you for centuries. I've come to tell you everything, My Son."

Told you it was a doozy.

We know Odin and Phoenix were fond of each other (when they weren't bickering that is) during their time as Avengers teammates, and it seems perhaps there was more to it than just fondness. If this turns out to be true (and not some manipulation on Phoenix's part), this will change up quite a bit for Thor, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out.

