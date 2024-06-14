Marvel Kills Off a Surprising Golden Age Character

The tapestry of Marvel Comics has included some interesting figures over the years, ranging from world-renowned characters to lesser-known heroes and villains. One particular protagonist — who has not appeared in comics since the Golden Age — just made a triumphant (and deadly) return. Spoilers for Scarlet Witch #1 from Steve Orlando, Jacopo Camagni, Frank William, and Ariana Maher below! Only look if you want to know!

The issue introduces a new employee of Wanda's Emporium — Mantor the Magician, who works for the shop as an appraiser of occult items. After transforming a grieving mother's fool's gold into something she can sell, he and the rest of the shop are quickly derailed by the arrival of a horde of supernatural beings outside. Mantor excitedly identifies the creatures as Endlings, and rushes to fight them — but is immediately crushed to death by a spike.

Who Is Mantor the Magician?

Created by Al Gabriele, Mantor previously made a single Marvel Comics appearance in a backup story in 1940's Human Torch #2. After saving a woman, Joan Winters, from suicide by drowning, Mantor begins to investigate the supernatural dealings that worsened her mental state. He eventually discovered that the "ghosts" haunting Winters in her deceased father's mansion were actually two disgruntled employees in disguise.

This sole appearance, and the depth of the storyline within his solo story, makes Mantor's return in Scarlet Witch #1 all the more surprising. Granted, he dies so quickly that little else is able to be added to his character, but it still is an interesting deep cut nonetheless.

What Is the New Scarlet Witch Series About?

In Scarlet Witch, the Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it's all about to go up in flames. Wanda's newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she's ever faced before, and it won't stop until it razes Wanda's world to the ground. It's a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear! What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda's about to find out – if she survives long enough.

"The news is out and I couldn't be more excited!" Orlando shared in a statement when the series was announced. "SCARLET WITCH has been a dream job, and getting to return to her once again and continue Wanda's adventures is something I could never say no to. And Wanda's going to keep climbing! Here, we'll be bringing the blockbuster storytelling of SCARLET WITCH AND QUICKSILVER to the focused, personal journey Wanda began in DARKHOLD and SCARLET WITCH. And standing in her way? Only one of Marvel's most powerful and climactic entities, bent on destroying everything Wanda stands for."