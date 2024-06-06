Scarlet Witch: Marvel Reveals a Preview of Wanda's New Series (Exclusive)

Wanda Maximoff's solo adventures continue in a brand-new Scarlet Witch series. After her rising popularity thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's never been a better time to be a fan of the Scarlet Witch. She's been a villain, Avenger, mutant, X-Man, and one of the most powerful mystics in the Marvel Universe. But what Scarlet Witch is most proud of right now is helping people in the small town of Lotkill, New York. The launch of Marvel's previous Scarlet Witch series by writer Steve Orlando and a host of artists set up a new status quo for Wanda, helping wanderers who have nowhere else to turn. Scarlet Witch has fought new and old villains, and teamed up with her brother Quicksilver, but it's time to find out what the next era of her ongoing series will head next.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch #1 by Steve Orlando, Jacopo Camagni, Frank William, and VC's Ariana Maher. It takes place after the events of the Scarlet Witch & Quicksilver miniseries that celebrated the siblings' 60th anniversary. Scarlet Witch's internal dialogue reveals how welcoming Lotkill has been to her since she opened her witchcraft shop alongside Darcy Lewis, who fans will recognize from the MCU. The Lotkill residents see her more as Wanda than Scarlet Witch. Though that's a reassuring thing, their peacefulness is disrupted when they feel a tremor from what they think is an Earthquake. However, it's not an Earthquake, but rather a dimensional tear.

Scarlet Witch instructs Darcy Lewis and Mantor to get Lotkill's people to safety while she investigates the tear. But before she can get any further, several flying demon creatures start to soar in from the dimensional tear.

What is Scarlet Witch #1 about?

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The description of Scarlet Witch #1 reads, "STEVE ORLANDO'S SCARLET WITCH RUN REIGNITES! The Scarlet Witch has carved out a haven for herself in upstate New York, but it's all about to go up in flames. Wanda's newfound peace has drawn the wrath of a primal force unlike anything she's ever faced before, and it won't stop until it razes Wanda's world to the ground. It's a clash of titans as Wanda and her allies fight for all she holds dear! What happens when an unstoppable force meets the end of all things? When pure chaos meets pure destruction? Wanda's about to find out – if she survives long enough. Jacopo Camagni (X-MEN: RED, Nomen Omen) joins writer Steve Orlando for an explosive new chapter of Scarlet Witch's story!"

The exclusive preview of Scarlet Witch #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, June 12th.