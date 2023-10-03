Marvel Legends The Void BAF Action Figure Wave Is Up For Pre-Order
The Void Buld-A-Figure wave of Marvel Legends figures includes 7 comics-inspired action figures.
Following their debut at Pulse Con 2023, Hasbro has launched a Build-A-Figure wave of Marvel Legends figures that includes comics-inspired figures of Power Princess, Crystar, Justice, Vision, Black Panther, Namorita, and Namor. Most of these figures include a BAF piece to create an 8th figure – The Void (pictured below). Details about each of the new Marvel Legends figures in The Void BAF wave can be found below along with pre-order links.
- Marvel Legends Squadron Supreme Power Princess – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes sword, shield and interchangeable hands accessories along with 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces.
- Marvel Legends Crystar – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes sword, shield and interchangeable hands accessories along with 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces.
- Marvel Legends New Warriors Justice – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 alternate hand accessories and 2 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure pieces.
- Marvel Legends Vision – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 alternate hand accessories and 1 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure piece.
- Marvel Legends Black Panther – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 alternate hand accessories.
- Marvel Legends Namorita – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes 2 alternate hand accessories and 1 Marvel's The Void Build-A-Figure piece.
- Marvel Legends Namor - See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon: Includes trident, alternate hands and 4 Marvel's THe Void Build-A-Figures pieces.
In other Marvel Legends news, Hasbro revealed a large wave of Marvel Legends figures inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home during their recent Pulse Con 2023 event, and the collection includes Green Goblin, Doc Ock, Spider-Man, Matt Murdock, MJ, and Sandman figures. Pre-orders are live now, and you can find them via the links below. You can check out all of their Pulse Con 2023 releases right here.
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends The Amazing Spider-Man – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends MJ – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Matt Murdock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Marvel Legends Sandman – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man No Way Home Marvel Legends Green Goblin – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Spider-Man No Way Home Marvel Legends Doc Ock – See at Entertainment Earth / Amazon