Marvel Announces Marvel Made

On Tuesday, Marvel Entertainment announced the launch of Marvel Made, an online platform powered by convention organization company ReedPOP that offers exclusive "prestige" Marvel products for a limited time. The site is live now with its first offering, a limited-edition enamel pin set and collector's notebook bundle featuring art by Eisner Award-winning artist Skottie Young, whom Marvel fans know best for his variant covers. "Going back to its roots with Stan Lee, Marvel has always had a direct connection with its fans," said Dan Buckley, president of Marvel Entertainment, in a press release. "Marvel Made continues that tradition by providing all True Believers with exciting and truly unique high-end collectibles that could only be created by the House of Ideas."

Mike Pasciullo, Marvel vice president of marking and communication, adds, "Over the years, Marvel fans have gotten more and more excited to collect the high-end exclusive merchandise we offer at conventions, festivals, and other special events, and we've received more requests than ever from our diehard fans for more ways to celebrate the Marvel Universe. Marvel Made is the next step in the evolution of our convention merchandise, which will expand that sense of community and deepen our relationship with fans – all while offering the same level of quality and exclusivity our fans know and love. We can't wait to unveil the rest of these items in the coming months."

To kick things off, Marvel Made is releasing 2,500 Marvel Made Skottie Young Premier Bundles, available until August 7th or until supplies last. The bundles cost $199 + tax and shipping and are limited to two per customer. The bundle's contents include:

A limited-edition brand-new base set of ten enamel pins, featuring Black Widow, Captain America, Iron Man, Captain Marvel, and more

Five additional bundle-exclusive enamel pins, featuring debut designs for Carnage (from Marvel Comics' Absolute Carnage), Jean Grey (from Marvel Comics' House of X), Advanced Suit Spider-Man (from Marvel's Spider-Man video game), and more

An oversized hardcover notebook (8 ½" x 11") with facsimile art board sketch pages and a cover featuring an original illustration of the Advanced Suit Spider-Man, from Marvel's Spider-Man video game

An exclusive Marvel Made Skottie Young variant cover of Excalibur #1, written by Tini Howard

Marvel Made is also offering blind boxes at launch for $30. The blind boxes include two random pins from Skottie Young's Marvel Made set. Until now, Young's pins had only been available for purchase at conventions.

"Ever since we started the pin sets five years ago, it's been so rewarding to see how excited fans get to see their Marvel Super Heroes come to life. I never expected these pins to take off like they did, and I'm floored each time they run out at a convention," says Young. "As a comic book writer and artist, I love sharing my passion for comics anywhere I can, and I hope fans will feel the same when they get the chance to show off these new pins from Marvel Made!"

Every Marvel Made purchase will include an exclusive variant comic book. The first 1,000 people to order a Marvel Made Skottie Young Premier Bundle will also receive a limited-edition Excalibur #1 sketch variant comic book by Skottie Young.

