Marvel Just Made a Major Change to Iron Fist

There's a new Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe, and he's already exhibiting a unique ability. Danny Rand is most famously known as the Immortal Iron Fist, but he is currently without the mystical power from the dragon Shou-Lao the Undying. Instead, the Marvel hero formerly known as Swordmaster has stepped into the Iron Fist role. Unfortunately for Lin Lie, this comes as the Marvel Universe is deep in A.X.E.: Judgment Day, the summer blockbuster event between the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals. An Iron Fist tie-in to Judgment Day reveals a quality about the hero that only a few characters have ever possessed.

WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for A.X.E.: Iron Fist #1. Continue reading at your own risk!

A.X.E.: Iron Fist #1 is by Alyssa Wong, Michael YG, Marika Cresta, Chris Sotomayor, and VC's Travis Lanham. The issue features Marvel's new Iron Fist, along with his evil older brother Lin Feng and Loki. Of course, Loki appears to be playing both sides, working with Iron Fist and Lin Feng for unknown dastardly reasons. Lin Feng was previously missing but reappeared in the most recent Iron Fist miniseries to invade K'un-Lun in order to resurrect the evil god Chiyou the Dark Destroyer and steal his power for himself.

While Loki attempts to strike up a deal with Iron Fist, the pair are visited by the Celestial Progenitor, who is judging everyone on Earth in a 24-hour span in Judgment Day. Loki's judgment transports him and Iron Fist back in time to Asgard, where we see the memory of a young Loki and Thor playing together. At one point a swarm of Mjolnirs rain down from the sky and knock Loki into a magical lake, where the weight of Mjolnir pushes him further down. Iron Fist suddenly emerges in the water to lift Mjolnir off of Loki's sinking body and save him from drowning.

Is Iron Fist Truly Worthy to Lift Mjolnir, Thor's Magical Hammer?

A.X.E.: Iron Fist #1 definitely makes it seem that Mjolnir finds Iron Fist worthy. However, we must keep in mind that this scenario is taking place during Earth's judgment in the Marvel event series. For example, there are multiple hammers raining down from the sky to submerge Loki, the God of Stories, in this illusion. While there may be several Mjolnirs in the multiverse, there is only one on Earth-616.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Loki is stunned to see that Iron Fist can lift Mjolnir to toss it off his body and save him. However, since it's all an illusion created by the Progenitor, it's hard to tell if Iron Fist is truly pulling off this feat or if it's all a trick of the eye. Plus, the magical lake could be providing Iron Fist with the worthiness that is needed to achieve this goal.

Who Is Marvel's New Iron Fist?

Lin Lie appeared for the first time as Iron Fist earlier this year in a five-issue miniseries by Alyssa Wong and Michael YG. It revealed Lin Lie's origin story as Iron Fist, from having fragments of his family's sacred sword embedded into his arms to reuniting with his evil brother and his path to K'un-Lun.

Danny Rand, the original Iron Fist, also appeared in the miniseries to help pass the torch to his replacement. While Danny may not have Iron Fist's powers, he's still a trained martial arts expert. There could come a time when Danny Rand and Lin Lie fight side-by-side as Iron Fist.

