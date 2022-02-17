Marvel’s New Iron Fist Revealed

The replacement for Danny Rand as the new Iron Fist in the Marvel Universe has been revealed. Fans are familiar with Danny Rand from his stint as Iron Fist in his own solo adventures, as well as a member of the Avengers, Defenders, and Heroes for Hire. Finn Jones even portrayed the Marvel hero in the Iron Fist live-action series for Netflix. Marvel Comics set up a mystery for fans to solve when it announced a new Iron Fist miniseries from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG. A preview of the first issue featured this mysterious Iron Fist rescuing his predecessor, Danny Rand, from a swarm of demons.

WARNING: Spoilers for Iron Fist #1 follow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instead of drawing out the big reveal of who the new Iron Fist is, Marvel decided to go ahead and reveal the character’s identity early on in his debut issue. After a short team-up with Danny Rand to defeat the demons, the new Iron Fist took to the roof of a skyscraper to do some brooding. It’s there that readers get to see him remove his mask, with the internal dialogue box announcing him as Lin Lie, the former Sword Master.

Who Is Sword Master?

Lin Lie, aka Sword Master, was left the mystical sword of Fu Xi by his father and brother, who mysteriously disappeared. Sword Master was a member of the Agents of Atlas and took part in various Marvel crossover events such as War of the Realms and King in Black. One of the most recent events is Death of Doctor Strange, which left the Sorcerer Supreme dead and Earth’s mystical barriers undefended.

Death of Doctor Strange: White Fox #1 guest-starred Sword Master, though he was believed to be dead upon its conclusion. Plus, his Sword of Fu Xi was shattered in the process. However, Iron Fist #1 recapped the events that took place after his apparent death, with the chi of Shou-Lao the Undying deciding to save his life and bestow upon him the power of Iron Fist.

Iron Fist With a Twist

Lin Lie may have the power of Iron Fist, but he doesn’t appear able to truly harness it yet. When his Sword of Fu Xi was shattered, shards of the sword became embedded in his fists. Whenever he uses his Iron Fist powers, they cause him tremendous pain. The Fu Xi sword was believed to be unbreakable, but obviously, that isn’t the case. Another drawback of the sword being shattered is it can no longer keep a dark beast called Chiyou trapped in its tomb.

To make matters worse, demons are after these shards, most likely to keep Lin Lie from reforming the shield with the broken shards. This appears to be the plot of Iron Fist, with Lin Lie potentially working together with Danny Rand to complete his mission.

Iron Fist Creative Team Hype Their New Series

“It’s an incredible honor to introduce a new Iron Fist to the Marvel Universe. I’m excited to delve into the comic’s rich mythos and build on it,” Alyssa Wong said when Iron First was first announced. “What does it mean for someone to take up the mantle of the Iron Fist right now, today? As a newcomer, how does one interact with legacy, and how does one honor it while forging a new path?”

Wong added, “I’m so stoked to work with artist Michael YG, colorist Jay Ramos, and the rest of the incredible team on this book. And writing this character, who views things through fresh eyes, feels very special to me.”

“Working for Marvel is a dream come true, yet it was beyond any dream to be trusted to carry the legacy of Iron Fist,” Michael YG chimed in. “It is such an exciting new direction, I can’t wait for you to read all about it because I’m giving nothing less than my best efforts!”

“The first issue is a dynamic, action-packed, eerie and…if I do say, charming comic,” Editor Mark Paniccia said. “You’ll get the origin of this new Iron Fist but there are many cool mysteries that’ll unravel over the course of the series. Things even the most ardent Marvel fan would never expect!”

Could the New Iron Fist Make His Way to the MCU?

While Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton is returning to helm Shang-Chi 2, he’s also directing a new Marvel series for Disney+. Naturally, speculation immediately went to the series being a Shang-Chi spinoff, potentially starring the hero’s sister Xialing and featuring her new leadership role in the Ten Rings organization. However, it’s possible the Disney+ series is a reboot of Netflix’s Iron Fist with an Asian protagonist.

When The Hollywood Reporter asked Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about Cretton directing a Xialing series, he laughed and responded, “I can’t wait for people to discover what it really is that we are working on for Disney+ with Destin.” Normally, when Feige is presented with a question that could potentially spoil his MCU plans, he typically answers it in a number of different ways, depending on how much information he wants to divulge. His response to the question above leaves us to believe that it will be really shocking to fans, and nothing would shock fans more than seeing Iron Fist return. But instead of seeing Finn Jones reprise his role as Danny Rand from the Netflix series, this Living Weapon may be Asian just like his new counterpart in the Marvel Comics Universe.

Make sure to let us know your thoughts on Iron Fist #1 in the comments!