Marvel's Midnight Sons Ride Again to Take out One of Their Own (Exclusive)

The vampire event Blood Hunt has caused Marvel's team of supernatural hunters to assemble once again. It's an all-hands-on-deck situation in Blood Hunt, as the vampires are united like never before. They've successfully used Darkforce Dimension users to black out the sun, and even have a surprising figure leading the vampire horde. The Midnight Sons haven't been together as a group for years, even with Marvel using the "Midnight Suns" name for a recent miniseries that de-aged Agatha Harkness. Well, if a vampire event that takes over the Marvel Universe isn't a time for the Midnight Sons to return, there will never be a better opportunity.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 by Bryan Hill, Germán Peralta, Arthur Hesli, and VC's Cory Petit. The recap page gets readers caught up on the latest from the first two issues of Blood Hunt – namely, how Blade is the person leading the vampire invasion. Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 takes place after Blood Hunt #2, where its final page ended with the discovery that Blade has turned Miles Morales into a vampire. Fans have already witnessed Black Panther and Doctor Strange become vampires, so there's really no telling who will bite it next.

As for the Midnight Sons, we can expect to see two Ghost Riders (Danny Ketch and Johnny Blaze), as well as Victoria Montesi, and Blade. Of course, Blade plays a central part in the Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 exclusive preview. He's rallied his old crew to an abandoned diner, but what they don't realize is it's all a trap. Blade then begins to systematically kill them all, spilling blood and bodies across the ground. The final page shows a tear coming out of Blade's right eye, as if he regrets what he's done.

What is Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 about?

The description of Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 reads, "THE RETURN OF THE MIDNIGHT SONS! What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends, and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance… Don't miss the original Midnight Sons reunite to deal with the shocking threat unleashed in Blood Hunt!"

"FINALLY the world realizes I'm a 'horror guy' and I'm grateful," Hill said. "Working with Blade has been a blast, and what I'm doing with MIDNIGHT SONS is maybe even more ferocious than that. This event is really exciting, the hype is real, and what I have planned for this will hopefully satisfy fans of action...and terror."

"I'm really excited to be part of this crossover, especially because I love the mix between super heroes and horror—the possibilities are infinite," Peralta shared. "In this particular case, I have the chance to draw the coolest Marvel characters, it's one of the highlights of this project—Blade, Ghost Rider, and of course, a lot more that I can't mention! It's always a pleasure to be in front of a new challenge when you're free to play using inks and different kinds of textures to create some dark environments and characters. I hope the readers enjoy this as much as I do."

The exclusive preview of Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, May 29th.