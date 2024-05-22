Marvel's New Spider-Gwen Series Has a Surprising Loki Connection

The new volume of Spider-Gwen's Marvel series begins with a connection to the hit Disney+ series Loki. Along with co-starring in Sony Pictures' Spider-Verse animated movies, Spider-Gwen has also headlined a string of Marvel comic limited series over the past couple of years. What sets Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider apart from its predecessors is it introduces a new status quo that permanently places Spider-Gwen on Earth-616, instead of her home dimension Earth-65. There appears to be some mystery behind the fine details that caused Gwen Stacy to relocate, but a character involved with it should be familiar to Loki fans.

Spider-Gwen: The Ghost-Spider #1 comes from the creative team of Stephanie Phillips, Federica Mancin, Matt Milla, and VC's Ariana Maher. It begins with Gwen Stacy having a hard time adjusting to Earth-616, especially since that Earth's version of Gwen Stacy died years ago during Spider-Man's battle with the Green Goblin. With no social security number or other identifiable information, Gwen can't even open a bank account in her name. After stopping a bank robbery in her Ghost-Spider costume, Gwen returns to her new apartment to find O.B., aka Ouroboros of the Time Variant Authority (TVA) waiting for her.

Loki's O.B. from the TVA helps Spider-Gwen adjust to Earth-616

Everything Everywhere All At Once star Ke Huy Quan portrays O.B., aka Ouroboros of the Time Variance Authority in Season 2 of Loki. He is arguably the breakout star of Loki's latest season, which is probably why Marvel has decided to increase his presence on the comics page. Apparently, Spider-Gwen is under the protection of the TVA, and the group in charge of preserving the multiverse has her under a witness protection program of sorts.

Part of the terms of Spider-Gwen's protection includes not dressing up as a superhero, and no interacting with other heroes or villains. This is pretty hard since Gwen is friends with Peter Parker, Miles Morales, Jessica Drew, and other Spider heroes. However, what makes Earth-616 the perfect dimension to hide Gwen is there aren't two of her there.

As for Spider-Gwen, the first issue of her new series sets up confrontations with Spider-Man villains Kraven the Hunter and Black Tarantula. And there's also the looming mystery of why Spider-Gwen is hiding out on Earth-616.