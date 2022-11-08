Marvel Debuts First Look at Monica Rambeau: Photon

Marvel Comics is providing fans with the first look at Monica Rambeau: Photon, a new limited series from Eve L. Ewing, Luca Maresca, Ivan Fiorelli, and Carlos Lopez. As the title indicates, the series puts Monica Rambeau in the spotlight for her first solo adventure. Teyonah Parris plays the adult Monica Rambeau in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Akira Akbar portrayed Monica as a kid in 2019's Captain Marvel. Monica Rambeau was one of the key characters in WandaVision and will return in the sequel to Captain Marvel, titled The Marvels. Monica Rambeau: Photon looks to capitalize on the hero's renewed spotlight, and the first look at the debut issue features some familiar faces.

The first look at Monica Rambeau: Photon by Eve L. Ewing, Luca Maresca, Ivan Fiorelli, and Carlos Lopez begins by showing off Monica's new costume, before moving to the Sanctum Sanctorum. It's here that we meet Doctor Strange and Wong, who are playing chess before Monica light beams in. She then creates a light construct, and then races off to stop a giant-sized villain. As Monica is fighting the bad guy, Spider-Man swings in to also lend a helping hand.

Monica Rambeau's MCU Codename Revealed?

Marvel Comics may have spoiled the codename Monica Rambeau will go by in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monica Rambeau: Photon will be the hero's first solo series, and sees her taking on the Photon moniker after years of going by Spectrum in the comics. The move from Spectrum to Photon in the series title indicates the latter will most likely be the codename she uses in the MCU, with an official unveiling taking place in 2023's The Marvels.

Of course, Monica Rambeau has gone by several different codenames during her time as a Marvel hero. Along with Photon, she's also been one of several heroes to go by the name Captain Marvel. The Spectrum name was chosen when Monica took part in the Marvel event series Infinity, and she carried it over after joining The Mighty Avengers. Since Monica's powers deal with energy from the electromagnetic spectrum, using Spectrum as a codename made a lot of sense. However, Photon has a connection to Monica's mother, Maria Rambeau as well.

2019's Captain Marvel starred Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, best friend to Brie Larson's Carol Danvers. One scene from the film revealed that Maria's fighter jet callsign was "Photon," indicating Monica may choose the title to pay homage to her deceased mother. Teyonah Parris portrayed a grown-up Monica Rambeau in WandaVision, the first Marvel series to premiere on Disney+. She gained her energy powers when trying to break into the energy dome created around Westview by Wanda Maximoff. Her next MCU appearance is scheduled to be The Marvels alongside Larson and Ms. Marvel's Iman Vellani.

The first look at Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 can be found below. The issue goes on sale December 14th.