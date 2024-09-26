Marvel's New Deadpool Puts Their Healing Factor to the Test (Exclusive)

There's a new Deadpool in town, and they've got some killing to do in Wade Wilson's name. You might be wondering why Marvel Comics would want to kill Deadpool right after audiences put so much money into Deadpool & Wolverine? There isn't a very clear answer to that question, but the wonderful thing about comics is they have the ability to think outside the box. That's exactly what Marvel's Deadpool ongoing series is doing with the controversial decision to kill Deadpool and replace him with his daughter Ellie. We barely have time to mourn Deadpool before it's time to see how Ellie can fill the Merc With a Mouth's red shoes, but she's already pushing the limits of her inherited healing factor.

ComicBook has the exclusive preview of Deadpool #7 by Cody Ziglar, Alexis Quasarano, Andrea Di Vito, Guru-eFX, and VC's Joe Sabino. It takes place a week after Deadpool was killed by Death Grip, with Ellie still coming to grips with her father's death. Ellie figures the best way to mask the pain is to replace it with rage, which is what she's doing as she takes on a gang of thugs. Ellie is definitely living up to the moniker of Deadpool, taking bullets to her back and exploding her hand with a grenade. Of course, with her healing factor Ellie's hand should grow back fine, but it just goes to show that Deadpool fans shouldn't worry about the series lacking in the violence department just because there's a new lead.

How did Marvel kill Deadpool?

Death Grip previously absorbed the Muramasa Blade, which is a mystical weapon that can nullify healing powers. This is how Death Grip was able to gravely injure Deadpool. Wade assumes that his healing factor will kick back in at some point in the future, but we don't get to see that happens after Death Grip's latest attack.

Deadpool is ambushed by Death Grip, who shows back up with both his hands firmly reattached. We're not given an explanation of how Death Grip survived the explosion at his temple or how he has his hands again. But as Death Grip says, he wouldn't be a good student of death if he didn't learn how to escape her grasp. Death Grip's first attack slices off Deadpool's left arm, leaving him with just his left leg. The villain then conjures a spell to lift Deadpool off the ground, and follows it up with an explosive spell that radiates blue energy throughout the room. This energy courses through what's left of Deadpool's body, and by the time Death Grip is done, nothing is left of Deadpool except his lifeless corpse. It's almost as if Death Grip ripped the soul out of Deadpool's body. His last words are the whisper of his daughter's name, "Ellie," while a tear runs down his eye.

The last thoughts that Deadpool has are of his family, and how he had finally found peace and happiness after searching for it for so long. This has been a subplot during Cody Ziglar and Rogê Antônio's run on Deadpool. Just as life appeared to be finally making sense, this has to happen. So for now, Ellie will be running the Deadpool show, with Taskmaster and Princess backing her up. We'll have to see how long Deadpool's death lasts, and what creative way Marvel will come up with to bring him back to life.

The exclusive preview of Deadpool #7 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, October 2nd.