Marvel Announces Psylocke Solo Series, Her First in 14 Years

Marvel’s post-Krakoa age continues to find its footing. Tuesday, Marvel announced another new title part of the publisher’s ever-expanding X-Men line: Psylocke. Little is known about the series itself, though Marvel says it will be featured in its X-Men: From the Ashes panel at San Diego Comic-Con. That panel takes place from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday for those in attendance.

Psylocke joins a sizable X-Men line-up that includes X-Men, Phoenix, X-Force, NYX, Uncanny X-Men, X-Factor, Exceptional X-Men, Wolverine, and Storm. Dazzler, Sentinels, and Mystique limited series have also been unveiled as part of the relaunch.

“This is very much a series about rebuilding,” X-Men writer Jed MacKay previously told IGN of the relaunch. “It’s a series about finding your place in a world that you thought you’d left behind, and essentially taking the wreckage of something and trying to build something new from it, which we see sort of thematically and also quite literally. I mean, the X-Men are flying around in the Marauder, too. They’re living in a Sentinel factory that they have salvaged – a former Orchis facility that they now live in. So this sort of scavenging and repurposing of what came before in order to construct a place for oneself in the world is very much a part of what our X-Men book is about.”

Per its official synopsis, “X-Men #1 introduces a new team of X-Men operating out of a former sentinel factory in Alaska. Led by Cyclops, the lineup includes both classic mainstays, fan-favorite icons, and rising stars: Beast, Psylocke, Magik, Kid Omega, Temper, Juggernaut, and Magneto. In the wake of Krakoa’s fall, these X-Men raise a flag of defiance! Deadly times call for radical action and as they battle for the destiny of the mutant species, Cyclops’ team will confront new forces including the mysterious final remnant of the anti-mutant group Orchis!”