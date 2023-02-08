Marvel Announces Nick Fury Comic For 60th Anniversary

Al Ewing is teaming up with an all-star lineup of artists to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Nick Fury. The character has dominated the pages of Marvel comics ever since his early adventures in Stan Lee and Jack Kirby's Sgt. Fury and his Howling Commandos. The original Nick Fury Sr. has taken a backseat in recent years to his son, Nick Fury Jr., who just happens to look a lot like his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, played by Samuel L. Jackson. Both father and son will reunite in Fury #1, a double-sized anniversary one-shot written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Scott Eaton, Tom Reilly, Adam Kubert, and Ramon Rosanas.

May's Fury #1 begins when Nick Fury Jr. is targeted by an enemy using the name S.C.O.R.P.I.O., a codename that has deep roots in Fury's past. A series of top-secret missions will be revealed, offering a key to unlocking the larger overarching mystery. Eaton, Reilly, Kubert, and Rosanas will each tackle a different time period from Fury's history, starting from the Stan Lee/Jack Kirby era to the present-day, where he is the "Man on the Wall." Fury #1 will also introduce a key turning point for the hero, giving father and son a renewed purpose.

Al Ewing Promotes Nick Fury One-Shot

"Nick Fury is an entire history of comics in one character," Al Ewing said in a statement. "Shifting from a tough-talking WWII Sergeant specializing in impossible missions, to an U.N.C.L.E.-esque secret agent beating James Bond at his own game, to a machiavellian man in the shadows making the grey moral choices we've come to associate with the evolving espionage genre. And when the original Fury went cosmic, his son followed in those same footsteps, doing all that with a modern spin and an eye on the silver screen portrayal of our favorite sci-fi spy-guy. So how to celebrate sixty years of Nick Fury? With 40 story pages of twists, turns, action, gadgets and old-school thrills – pitting the Fury family against a new menace with a mysterious connection to the earliest days of the Howling Commandos and setting both Nicks up for the adventures of a lifetime! Don't yield, true believer – back S.H.I.E.L.D.!"

Nick Fury Stars in Secret Invasion Disney+ Series

Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury is also the lead character in Secret Invasion, a Marvel Studios limited series premiering on Disney+. A release date hasn't officially been announced for Secret Invasion, though it is expected to debut sometime this year. It's based on the Marvel Comics event of the same name that saw the alien Skrulls infiltrate society, taking the place of key figures in government, the Avengers, and more.

Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Cobie Smulders, Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle. Emilia Clarke is reportedly playing the X-Men character Abigail Brand.

Adam Kubert's cover of Fury #1 can be found below, along with a description of the comic. It goes on sale May 24th.

