Comics

Marvel Rivals Character Designs Feature on Marvel Comics Covers

Spider-Man, Venom, and more Marvel Rivals characters take over issues of Marvel Comics with their new designs from the Marvel video game.

By

Marvel Games is pressing start on even more Marvel video games. In addition to the physical version of the seven-game Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which hits consoles on Nov. 22, fans can choose from more than 25 playable heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals. With the free-to-play, Overwatch-style team-based PvP shooter launching in December, Marvel Comics is rolling out the new Marvel Rivals Variant cover series featuring six of the characters as they appear in the gaming-verse from Marvel Duel publisher NetEase Games.

The covers, which you can see below, will adorn upcoming issues of Magik, All-New Venom, Amazing Spider-Man, Storm, and Fantastic Four throughout January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six characters showcased on the covers are the mutant sorceress Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik; the symbiote-bonded Eddie Brock Venom; Peter Parker, the web-slinging Spider-Man; the weather-wielding mutant goddess Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. Storm; and Galacta, the Daughter of Galactus (not a playable character), with the adorable Jeff the Landshark (who is a playable character) on a special promotional image by Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men).

Magik #1 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

All-New Venom #2 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #65 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

Storm #4 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 15, 2025

Fantastic Four #28 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 22, 2025

In Marvel Rivals, nearly 30 characters are sorted by three class types — Duelist, Strategist, and Vanguard — allowing players to strategize by combining powers and form unique team-up skills as they battle in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the Marvel universe.

What is the Marvel Rivals release date?

The Marvel Rivals global launch is December 6, 2024.

Where can I play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals will be playable via PC and consoles: Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. No subscriptions are required, but the game requires a constant internet connection. An Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Pass are not required.

What is the concept of Marvel Rivals?

The Marvel Rivals story centers on the Timestream Entanglement, a collision of countless universes caused by a merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099. Superheroes and supervillains from across the multiverse must fight together — and against one another — as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

Stay tuned to ComicBook Gaming for the latest Marvel Rivals updates.

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts