Marvel Rivals Character Designs Feature on Marvel Comics Covers

Marvel Games is pressing start on even more Marvel video games. In addition to the physical version of the seven-game Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics, which hits consoles on Nov. 22, fans can choose from more than 25 playable heroes and villains in Marvel Rivals. With the free-to-play, Overwatch-style team-based PvP shooter launching in December, Marvel Comics is rolling out the new Marvel Rivals Variant cover series featuring six of the characters as they appear in the gaming-verse from Marvel Duel publisher NetEase Games.

The covers, which you can see below, will adorn upcoming issues of Magik, All-New Venom, Amazing Spider-Man, Storm, and Fantastic Four throughout January.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The six characters showcased on the covers are the mutant sorceress Illyana Rasputin, a.k.a. Magik; the symbiote-bonded Eddie Brock Venom; Peter Parker, the web-slinging Spider-Man; the weather-wielding mutant goddess Ororo Munroe, a.k.a. Storm; and Galacta, the Daughter of Galactus (not a playable character), with the adorable Jeff the Landshark (who is a playable character) on a special promotional image by Peach Momoko (Ultimate X-Men).

Magik #1 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

All-New Venom #2 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

Amazing Spider-Man #65 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 8, 2025

Storm #4 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 15, 2025

Fantastic Four #28 (Marvel Rivals Variant Cover)

On sale: January 22, 2025

In Marvel Rivals, nearly 30 characters are sorted by three class types — Duelist, Strategist, and Vanguard — allowing players to strategize by combining powers and form unique team-up skills as they battle in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the Marvel universe.

The Marvel Rivals global launch is December 6, 2024.

Where can I play Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals will be playable via PC and consoles: Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5. No subscriptions are required, but the game requires a constant internet connection. An Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus Pass are not required.

What is the concept of Marvel Rivals?

The Marvel Rivals story centers on the Timestream Entanglement, a collision of countless universes caused by a merciless clash between the tyrannical dictator Doctor Doom and his future counterpart from the year 2099. Superheroes and supervillains from across the multiverse must fight together — and against one another — as disparate groups seek to defeat both Dooms before one achieves domination of these realities.

Stay tuned to ComicBook Gaming for the latest Marvel Rivals updates.