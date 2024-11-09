Marvel Rivals Officially Adds Moon Knight

Marvel Rivals finally confirmed that Moon Knight will be in the hero shooter game, a character who’s been teased in the past and leaked afterwards but never outright confirmed until now. Moon Knight made his Marvel Rivals debut in a new trailer shared as part of Disney’s D23 Brazil event that’s taking place this weekend wherein Marvel Rivals was to get a special panel to discuss more about the game. The trailer for Moon Knight shows off some of his abilities as well ahead of the December release of Marvel Rivals when people will finally be able to play as him.

We don’t yet have the full breakdown of each one of Moon Knight’s abilities, but we can get an idea of what he’ll do in Marvel Rivals based on what’s shown in the trailer. There are three classes in Marvel Rivals — Duelists, Strategists, and Vanguards — and Moon Knight is considered to be a Duelist, naturally, given his offensive capabilities and playstyle. His primary attack consists of throwing out Crescent Darts that can ricochet between enemies, the Marvel Rivals trailer explained, with other abilities like a “Moon Blade” and ankhs that seem to provide different AOE effects. His ultimate ability shown towards the end of the trailer appears to be a large, circular AOE that causes spectral hands to crash down on anyone who stands within its radius.

“Summoning sacred ankhs that connect him to Khonshu, Marc Spector unleashes Crescent Darts that bounce between foes and a powerful Moon Blade to finish them off,” an overview of Moon Knight’s abilities explains. “He’s ready to take down his enemies, and won’t stop until he claims victory in his master’s name.”

If our math is correct, Moon Knight’s official reveal today makes him the game’s 27th hero. He’s a bit more armored than some people probably envision him, especially if most of what you know about Moon Knight comes from the Marvel TV show starring Oscar Isaac, but Marvel Rivals has shown it’ll typically take different routes with character designs and has rarely disappointed so far.

Moon knight’s heavily armored appearance in marvel rivals.

For those excited to play as Moon Knight and all the other heroes when Marvel Rivals releases, you’ll be happy to remember that this game isn’t doing what so many others do when it comes to getting new characters. Instead of locking characters behind paywalls, early access release dates, or anything of the sort, all Marvel Rivals characters will be fully available to play for everyone right when they’re released. Your only barrier of entry for playing as Moon Knight will be getting ahold of him before someone else on your team does.

Marvel Rivals launches on December 6th on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms, so this is likely one of the final character reveals that’ll take place given how close we are to do the game’s release. Comic-inspired skins and hero teases are common, however, so you can still expect plenty more on Marvel Rivals from Marvel and NetEase between now and December.