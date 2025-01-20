Ice up! Superhero, K-pop superstar, and Marvel Rivals strategist Luna Snow is one of the dozens of heroes fighting to save the world from the despot Doctor Doom in the hit video game, but Seol Hee is joining Team Doom in Doom’s Division. From writer Yoon Ha Lee (Machineries of Empire, Marvel’s X-Men: The Wedding Special) and artist Minkyu Jung (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Magnificent Ms. Marvel), the new five-issue comic book series finds South Korea’s Tiger Division in the service of Sorcerer Supreme Victor von Doom — Emperor of the World and the ruler of a new United Latveria.

In the One World Under Doom tie-in series, Tiger Division’s original members assembled by the National Intelligence Service — powerhouse Tae-Won/Taegukgi, the Kumiho Ami Han/White Fox, card-wielding sorcerer Lady Bright, street-brawling demigod Mr. Enigma, the fast-talking robot Gun-R II, the living Totem known as the General, and the cryokinetic popstar Seol Hee/Luna Snow — will be joined by three new members from across Asia as they become Doom’s Division.

The telepathic mutant Xuân Cao Mạnh/Karma, along with the wind-wielding Lei Ling/Aero and the water-manipulating Pearl Pangan/Wave of the Agents of Atlas, are recruited to the new Doom’s Division on a mission to face Japanese mutant Shiro Yoshida and the raging fury of Sunfire.

“When I was in high school in Seoul, a friend hooked me on Marvel comics,” Ha Lee said in a statement announcing Doom’s Division. “Decades later, I’m honored by the privilege of writing for Taegukgi and friends in One World Under Doom—힘내!”



Added Jung, “South Korea has a painful history, but we always overcome them, and this time, Marvel’s South Korean super hero team is facing tough times. I can’t wait to see how they are going to show that spirit during One World Under Doom and I’m grateful to be a part of this event.”

After Tiger Division thwarted Doom during a plot by Tae-Won’s old friend Min-Jae to steal his powers (in 2023’s Tiger Division #5), Doom told the heroes, “I never forget those who have crossed me. This isn’t over.” That story will continue when Doom takes over the world and assumes control of Tiger Division in One World Under Doom #1 on Feb. 12.

In addition to her appearance in Doom’s Division, Marvel Rivals fans can get more Luna Snow in the Marvel Rivals #1 one-shot collecting all six issues of Marvel Unlimited’s digital Marvel Rivals Infinity Comic in print for the first time.

Written by Paul Allor (Avengers United Infinity Comic) with art by Luca Claretti, the comic features Marvel Rivals fan-favorites Luna, Peni Parker, and Jeff the Land Shark alongside Spider-Man, Venom, Captain America, Wolverine, and more. (Marvel Rivals #1 goes on sale April 2.)

“It all started with Netmarble’s specific request for an ‘ice magician who could both heal and deal damage,’” Marvel Future Fight director Bill Rosemann previously told ComicBook about introducing the breakout video game character who went on to join the New Agents of Atlas and Tiger’s Division in the Marvel comic books. “Whenever we receive a request for an exact gameplay, we first look to see if we have any existing characters that match the power set. In this case, we jumped on the opportunity to create an all-new character that would have a great impact in the game and resonate with both the Netmarble team and our amazing fans in Korea.”

Doom’s Division #1 (of 5)

Doctor Doom rules the planet! But instead of chaos, he’s created world peace. Where does that leave Tiger Division, South Korea’s foremost defenders? As agents of the National Intelligence Service under White Fox, they’re ordered to uphold the new world order – with the help of some new team members! But not everyone is content in Doom’s utopia. Tensions are high, and the stakes are higher as Tiger Division imposes Doom’s will throughout the Marvel Universe!

On sale: March 26

Doom’s Division #2

AN ALL-NEW SUPER-TEAM UNITES! Under Doom, Tiger Division has three new members from across Asia: Wave, Karma and Aero! Their first mission brings them to Japan to stop a resistance being led by the molten mutant, SUNFIRE! But Sunfire isn’t the only danger that awaits them in the perilous waters off Japan’s coast…

On sale: April 30

Marvel Rivals #1

Set in Tokyo 2099, the time rift has disrupted the Web of Life and Destiny, leaving the world’s heroes to battle it out over the best way to fix it. One group, led by Peni Parker, wants to plug the Web into Cyberspace to repair it. The other group, led by Spider-Man, favors a more conservative approach of using Chronovium to strengthen the web and allow it to repair itself. The time rift makes rivals out of us all, but which team will overtake the other?

On sale: April 2