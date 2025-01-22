Marvel is weaving the next multiversal crossover event. After 2022’s End of the Spider-Verse and 2024’s Venomverse Reborn, it’s Spiders versus Symbiotes in Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse. The multiverse-spanning series — from writers Mat Groom (Ultraman X The Avengers) and Kyle Higgins (Winter Soldier) with art by Luciano Vecchio (Venom War: Venomous) — adds to the ever-expanding Spider-Verse and the Venomverse as the Spider-Characters tasked with protecting the Web of Life and Destiny and the Lethal Protectors of the Symbiote Hive-Mind collide to decide the fates of both ‘verses.

The arachnid war will begin with two one-shots. First, in March, Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1 will introduce Spider-Prowler, a new Spider-Hulk, and the vampiric Count Parker in stories from writers Groom, Greg Pak (Sam Wilson: Captain America), Chris Eliopoulos (Power Pack), Jordan Morris (Youth Group), and artists Sumit Kumar (Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood), Alan Robinson (Spider-Man Unlimited Infinity Comic), and Eliopoulos and Vecchio.

April’s Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1 features a new Eddie Brock Venom (whose 616 counterpart will debut as Carnage in Eddie Brock: Carnage in February), Venomouse, and a venomized Katie Power of Power Pack. That one-shot is from Groom, Eliopoulos, Erica Schultz (Daredevil: Woman Without Fear), and Marvel’s Ant-Man actor and Count Crowley writer David Dastmalchian, with art by Vecchio, Eliopoulos, Chris Allen (Black Panther), Dylan Burnett (X-Force), and Juan José Ryp (Venom War: Zombiotes).

In May, Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 will kick off the five-issue limited series spinning out of Web of Spider-Verse and Web of Venomverse. Readers can expect to see Spider-Man (Peter Parker) and Spider-Ham (Peter Porker) alongside Weapon VIII (introduced in 2024’s Edge of Spider-Verse #1), Agent Venom, and many more.

“When Dan Slott and Olivier Copiel launched the Spider-Verse in 2014, it transformed the Spider-Man mythos and completely took over the world,” Groom said of the event that inspired everything from 2017’s Venomverse and 2018’s Spider-Geddon to the animated Spider-Verse movies. “Since then, creators like Donny Cates, Al Ewing, and Ram V have transformed the Venom mythos in a way that is arguably just as vital and transformative.”

Groom continued, “Crashing these worlds together is a genuine honor and a privilege— and it gives us an opportunity to push both sides to the breaking point, so we can all discover whether the Spider and Symbiote communities hold strong against the oncoming storm… or if they crack under the pressure!”

Vecchio, who has penciled issues of Edge of Spider-Verse, Black Widow: Venomous, and the Slott-penned Spider-Man, also serves as the character designer on the two lead-in titles. “Luciano’s superpower is building complex tapestries of intertwined characters and worlds… And I love that readers will get an early taste of that in New Blood and Fresh Brains,” Groom said.

Web of Spider-Verse: New Blood #1

The war of the Multiverse begins in WEB OF SPIDER-VERSE: NEW BLOOD #1. Spider-Man and his spider-compatriots across the Spider-Verse are the guardians of the Web of Life and Destiny… but they are heading for a confrontation with the OTHER Arachnid-Multiverse of the symbiote variety when they come into conflict with the VENOMVERSE!



In the buildup to that 8-fisted confrontation, meet three new Spider-Versers to see who has what it takes to fight in the web wars! Could it be Count Parker? Spider-Prowler? Or maybe Spider-Hulk?



On sale: March 5

Web of Venomverse: Fresh Brains #1

In WEB OF VENOMVERSE: FRESH BRAINS #1, the Venomverse is upon us! The existence of Venom and symbiotes across the entire Venomverse will be at stake as they go head-to-head with their Spidery counterparts to defend the Symbiote Hive-Mind from the SPIDER-VERSE! As an eight-legged fight creeps to the surface, meet the three new symbiotes who could put the Spiders at the edge of their webs!

Which of them has what it takes? Could it be the devious Venomouse? The disorderly Katie Power? Or a whole new Eddie Brock?

On sale: April 2

Spider-Verse vs. Venomverse #1 (of 5)

The arachnid war is here! With the fates of the SPIDER-VERSE and VENOMVERSE hanging in the balance, these eight-legged warriors will stop at nothing from protecting their people – or die trying! Will Spider-Man and friends succeed in protecting the Web-Heart? Or will Venom and his symbiotic comrades prove that the Hive-Mind fights for its survival? Meet the newest Web-Head Spider-Prowler as well as the mysterious symbiote Yaleo as this savage battle risks their extinction!

On sale: May 14