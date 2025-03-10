In 1987, Sergei Kravinoff sought to restore his lost honor by hunting and killing the black-suited Spider-Man in Kraven’s Last Hunt. In 2010, the Kraven tribe — Sasha Kravinoff and her children, Ana and Alyosha — set their sights on the Spider and reclaim Kraven’s honor in Grim Hunt. But in 2025, the hunter stalking and skinning its prey isn’t bound by a code of honor in Predator vs. Spider-Man.

The Predator/Marvel crossovers have already pit Logan against a hunter that tried to claim his adamantium-laced skeleton as the ultimate trophy (in Predator vs. Wolverine), and Wakanda’s King T’Challa against a hunter that invaded his kingdom in search of vibranium to become the ultimate Predator (in Predator vs. Black Panther). Next, a rogue Yautja, the flesh-wearing Skinner, hunts for the thrill of the kill in Predator vs. Spider-Man.

In the four-issue series by writer Benjamin Percy (Deadpool/Wolverine) and artist Marcello Ferreira (Spider-Man: Black Suit & Blood), Skinner’s slaughter occurs just as New York is hit by a heat wave (not unlike 1997’s Los Angeles-set Predator 2). Only this time, there’s no Danny Glover.



The amazing Spider-Man and Kraven the Hunter embark on a hunt for Skinner, who can be seen wearing a victim’s skinned flesh in the just-released interior preview pages below.

“Spider-Man is at the top of every writer’s wishlist. I’m thrilled and grateful to get this opportunity, putting this beloved webslinger against the galaxy’s greatest hunters in the urban wilderness of New York,” Percy said. “It’s so much fun to live in Peter Parker’s world — and to put my own wild spin on his relationship with MJ, Jonah Jameson, and (yes — oh, hell yes) Kraven. Marcelo Ferreira captures the visual dynamism of Spidey so well, and we’ve had a lot of fun designing a Predator that is unlike any other. This Yautja — who we’re calling Skinner — has no code or clan. He’s the perfect nightmarish foil to the big-hearted Parker.”

See Ferreira’s interior artwork from the first issue (on sale April 23) below, followed by the solicits for issues #1 and #2.

Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 Preview

Predator vs. Spider-Man #1

TARGET: SPIDER-MAN IN PREDATOR’S GRITTIEST SERIES YET! In Predator vs. Wolverine, we saw a single Predator stalk Earth’s greatest prey, the killing machine Wolverine. In Predator vs. Black Panther, Yautja invaded Wakanda and nearly dethroned its king. Now Ben Percy turns his twisted brain to Marvel’s most beloved property: Spider-Man! A heat wave sends NYC into a blackout and Spider-Man on patrol as tempers boil across the city. But beneath its grimy sewers and subways lurks a threat unlike anything Peter Parker has faced before. Introducing “Skinner,” a Predator of no honor and no clan – only a thirst for blood. Exquisitely rendered by superstar artist Marcelo Ferreira!

On sale: April 23

Predator vs. Spider-Man #2

SKINNER’S SLAUGHTER CONTINUES! The hottest day of the year has brought a blackout to New York, and a Predator stalks the dark streets. A Predator unlike any other, “Skinner” has no clan or code, so no one is safe – including MJ, who finds herself trapped on a stalled subway train deep beneath the city. Peter researches the bloody history of this new enemy while evading Detective LaPearl, and Kraven begins his hunt for the ultimate hunter!

On sale: May 28