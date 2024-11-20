Marvel Reveals Predator Vs Spider-Man Is Coming in 2025 (But Who Will Win?)

Predator vs. Spider-Man is the next major crossover between the Marvel Universe and 20th Century Studios. With Disney possessing the 20th Century assets, we’ve started to see some of the studio’s popular franchises like Predator and Alien make their way to the comics. Along with publishing Predator and Alien comics, we’ve also had these formidable space figures clash with Marvel heroes in Predator vs. Wolverine, and Alien vs. Avengers. As Predator vs. Black Panther comes to an end, we can now look forward to 2025 and Spider-Man’s clash with the Predators. WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for Predator vs. Black Panther #4. Continue reading at your own risk!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Predator vs. Black Panther #4 comes from the creative team of Benjamin Percy, Chris Allen, Craig Yeung, Jonas Trindade, Sean Damien Hill, Lee Ferguson, Erick Arciniega, and VC’s Travis Lanham. The fight between the Yautja warriors and the King of Wakanda concludes with Black Panther standing victorious… at least for now. While the Predators have left Wakanda’s borders and its people are safe once again, the invaders did get away with the precious Vibranium they were after. The story’s final page shows the Predator King sitting on his throne, teasing another invasion of Earth to come. As we turn the page we see that the Predators aren’t done wreaking havoc on the Marvel Universe, with the cover of Predator vs. Spider-Man #1 revealed and a release window of 2025.

Spider-Man is about to be hunted by Predators in 2025

The Predators will take their hunt from Wakanda to New York City in 2025 with an anticipated showdown with Spider-Man. After penning Predator vs. Wolverine and Predator vs. Black Panther, Benjamin Percy returns to write another Predator vs. story, with artist Marcelo Ferreira joining him. The hero chosen to step up to the slaughter is the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, so it will be interesting to see how the Predators deal with the ever-chatty wall-crawler.

It’s fun to think about where the crossover between the Marvel Universe and 20th Century Studios goes next. Could all of these individual tie-ins be leading to a larger event series? We already have that taking place in Aliens vs. Avengers, especially when you consider the blockbuster creative team of Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic working on it. Maybe one day we’ll see Alien and Predator working together to topple the Marvel Universe.

But for now, we can look forward to Predator vs. Spider-Man taking place sometime in the new year.