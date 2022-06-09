Marvel Has Thor and Hulk Trade Powers For Their Latest Fight

✖

Hulk and Thor are fighting as part of a big Marvel Comics event highlighting both heroes and their respective new status quos. However, What "Banner of War" is doing differently than previous "Hulk vs Thor" bouts is throwing in the climatic twist of having Hulk and Thor actually trade powers! "Banner of War" Part 5 sets the stage for an epic Freak Friday-style final fight between Thor and Hulk – and Marvel fans are definitely here for it!

Both the God of Thunder and Jade Giant have been through some big changes: Thor is King of Asgard, but his hammer Mjolnir is imbued with the soul of his dead father, Odin. Bruce Banner has built his own "Starship Hulk" vessel by taking control of his psyche and using Hulk's bottomless rage as literal engine fuel for his physical form. The only downside is that Banner's new Hulk form has also unleashed an evil persona: Titan.

In Thor #26 by Donny Cates (Venom), artist Martin Coccolo and color artist Matt Wilson, we pick up on the previous twist of Thor being transformed into his own version of Hulk, after Hulk revealed a new (terrible power) of being a living gamma bomb, able to radiate gamma energy at unheard-of levels. This Hulked-out Thor is all rage, and makes short work of Iron Man's Celestial Armor suit! Tony Stark is only saved by the fact that the brute Hulk – the one Banner has kept locked in his "engine" – has seemingly taken control of the physical body.

While Hulked-out Thor and raging Hulk go at it physically, Banner's consciousness has been invaded by Odin's spirit. Odin and Banner strike a deal, in order to bring Thor to heel so that Odin can maybe reach his son. That deal lets Odin (as a sentient super-hammer) endow Hulk (with Banner back in the driver's seat) with the powers of Thor!

The main battle between Thor-Hulk and Hulk-Thor (take that how you want to) is, of course, being saved for the finale chapter of "Banner of War." As stated, "Hulk vs. Thor" is far from being a new thing in the Marvel franchise (it's in comics, cartoons, movies, games...), but "Banner of War" is keeping it fresh with this kind of fun twist, which is so over-the-top-in its comic book pulp that it's impossible not to enjoy.

Banner of War will conclude in Hulk #8