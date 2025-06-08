I’m Just Gonna Say It: Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Is Still Better DC’s Absolute Universe

It’s no secret that DC and Marvel have occasionally “borrowed” ideas from one another. DC’s Deathstroke inspired Marvel’s Deadpool, while Marvel’s Man-Thing shares clear similarities with DC’s Swamp Thing. But the creative overlap goes beyond just characters—there’s also a long-standing tradition of shared concepts, such as universe-wide reboots designed to provide fresh entry points for both new and longtime fans. With some titles spanning nearly a century of content and lore, periodic continuity refreshes have become less of a purely creative decision and more of a strategic necessity. In fact, the timing and scope of these reboots often suggest that mirroring each other’s moves has become a key component of the ongoing rivalry between the two publishers.

Over the last few years, the “Big Two” have engaged in yet another round of “continuity renovation and modernization,” beginning with Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe (2023) and DC’s Absolute Universe (2024). Interestingly, this is an example of “borrowing” that has been a boon for superhero comic book fans everywhere. The efforts of both companies in this space have produced some of the best-selling, most liked, and critically acclaimed stories in years, capturing the hearts and minds of yet another generation of fans.

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Hits the Sweet Spot For Continuity Reboots

The titles in DC’s Absolute Universe and Marvel’s Ultimate Universe are all exceptionally creative works that every superhero comic fan would do well to read. However, if limited to choosing titles from only one publisher, I would —without hesitation— recommend Marvel’s Ultimate Universe. That said, my preference isn’t a matter of quality. As noted, DC’s Absolute Universe features ambitious reimaginings of its Prime Earth icons, such as Absolute Wonder Woman, which stands as one of the best reboots of the year

What sets Marvel’s Ultimate Universe apart is its ingenious twist on the “reboot/refresh” dynamic. Rather than a traditional reboot of the Marvel Universe, it’s more akin to the creation of a completely new alternate timeline. While the characters share some basic elements with their counterparts in Marvel’s primary Earth-616 reality, they have completely different histories or backgrounds. Consequently, it’s possible for Spider-Man from Earth-616 to meet the Ultimate Spider-Man from Earth-1610 and tell two completely different stories about being Spidey that are both distinct yet the same part of the larger Spider-Man narrative. Therefore, as a fan, it’s not mutually exclusive to like both versions of Spider-Man.

The focus in Marvel’s Ultimate Universe is not on retelling the origin story, but rather on exploring what it means to be a hero in a different reality. For instance, in Absolute Black Panther, T’Challa is still the king of the technologically advanced Wakanda, but Kilmonger is now a trusted ally rather than his nemesis. This allows for fresh perspectives and new narrative possibilities, without the constraints of adhering to a single, canonical timeline. Indeed, I have no idea how Absolute Spider-Man‘s story will develop because I’ve never seen Peter Parker as a thirtysomething father with kids. This is completely unfamiliar territory for me as a fan, and I find it quite refreshing.

DC’s Absolute Universe Falls Short of the Mark – But Just Barely

DC Comics’ Absolute Trinity

Conversely, DC’s Absolute Universe takes a more traditional approach. While it exists as a distinct reality separate from Prime Earth, one infused with the energy of Darkseid, the universe’s core traditions remain largely unchanged. For instance, Batman was still born and raised in Gotham, Wonder Woman remains a demigod warrior, and Superman is still a refugee from Krypton — but key aspects of how they developed into heroes are altered. However, while their circumstances have changed, they are essentially the same heroes, following similar, though distinct, paths compared to their Prime Earth iterations.

The primary difference is that Darkseid’s influence has complicated their rise to prominence by eliminating certain advantages their Prime Earth versions enjoyed. So, for instance, without the benefit of his family’s wealth, Bruce Wayne doesn’t have the luxury of advanced computers and “deep pockets” to develop his Bat-tech that plays a crucial role in his success in the mainstream timeline, in Absolute Batman, Wayne still makes use of technology, but, he has to also come up with creative ways of financing and developing them.

That is, heroes in the Absolute Universe inhabit a world that has systemic barriers that oppose the concept of super-vigilantes. As a result, Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman, and other heroes must work harder to reach the stature their mainstream versions hold as the “masters of the DC Universe.” While that is interesting and worthy of a read, it is not groundbreaking. It feels familiar. Indeed, Bruce Wayne still becomes Batman. And while his circumstances have changed, I know how his story is going to play out.

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe Isn’t a Reboot – It’s a Reimagination

Marvel’s Ultimate Universe doesn’t just reboot the continuity — it does so through one cohesive narrative, with each title serving as a chapter in the larger story. While Ultimate Spider-Man can be read and enjoyed on its own, it’s even more rewarding when experienced as part of a broader saga that currently includes Ultimate Black Panther and Ultimate X-Men.

At the center of this overarching narrative is the Maker – an evil Reed Richards, who created Earth-6160 with the explicit goal of preventing superheroes from ever existing. However, the emergence of Spider-Man, the X-Men, and the Avengers has disrupted his plans. For now, though, readers are still left wondering just how much of a threat these heroes pose to the Maker’s designs — and how deeply their destinies are connected.

Portraying the Ultimate Universe as a mash-up of a reboot and a crossover event offers a unique take that results in smarter, more subversive storytelling. It invites readers to recalibrate their perceptions of legacy heroes, who enter the narrative on a “new slate” rather than a “clean slate.” This approach encourages readers to explore the mystery and tension of a radically different world. This isn’t to say that DC’s Absolute Universe is without merit; however, Marvel’s Ultimate Universe currently stands out as bolder, braver, and more compelling.