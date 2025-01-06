Marvel Teases a Controversial End to the Black Panther and Moon Knight War

The war between Black Panther and Moon Knight comes to an end this week, but there may be some controversy as to the events that take place. One of the titles to launch in Marvel’s new Ultimate Universe is Ultimate Black Panther, reintroducing the World of Wakanda and all of the themes that come with it. Ultimate Black Panther made changes to T’Challa and his supporting cast, but Moon Knight also underwent a dramatic change as an adversary to Black Panther and Wakanda. Their feud continued to play out over the first year of Ultimate Black Panther, but a one-on-one confrontation looks to crown a decisive winner.

Marvel released a preview of Ultimate Black Panther #12 by Bryan Hill, Stefano Caselli, David Curiel, and VC’s Cory Petit. It picks up the action with Black Panther firmly in the driver’s seat, punching and slashing away at Moon Knight as both their followers watch in silence. As Black Panther stands above a defeated Moon Knight he declares, “You are no God.” You would think that’s the end of their duel, but Black Panther isn’t satisfied with a simple victory. Oh no, the King of Wakanda is out for blood, and he wants to see Moon Knight’s blood flow over the Wakanda soil.

Okoye, who is Black Panther’s Queen, pleads for her King not to shed any more bloodshed. Moon Knight even gives up and asks for mercy, with Ultimate Black Panther zooming in and showing a closeup of Moon Knight’s broken mask and bruised face underneath. Black Panther says he feels a soul inside him demanding Moon Knight’s flesh and blood, alluding to the recent developments and his connection with Vibranium. We can see the fear in Shuri’s eyes as Black Panther lets out a feral yell. The preview ends with Black Panther driving his right arm down and a bone-crushing “SRAAAAK” sound effect.

Is Black Panther going to kill Moon Knight?

While the preview of Ultimate Black Panther #12 makes it seem that Black Panther is going to kill Moon Knight, Marvel has fooled us before with its previews. It was only two issues ago that we thought Moon Knight delivered a killing blow to Khonshu, but that only happened in one of T’Challa’s dreams. This could be another instance of our eyes deceiving us and this whole trial being fabricated. Or, this fight between the Marvel characters is truly happening, but Black Panther winds up showing mercy at the very end. We’ll have to wait for the official release date to find out.

“MOON KNIGHT VS. BLACK PANTHER! Moon Knight challenges Black Panther to a one-on-one duel to end the war!” a description of Ultimate Black Panther #12 reads. “But with his army of zealots behind him, would Moon Knight’s followers even accept defeat? And the Maker’s Council can’t be stopped so easily… The epic climax of the first year of ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER!”

The preview of Ultimate Black Panther #12 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 8th.

