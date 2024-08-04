“Not ‘xactly Lockheed cute, this one,” remarks the card-carrying Cajun Gambit of Kate Pryde’s pet dragon-like alien in Uncanny X-Men #1. The relaunch from writer Gail Simone (Marvel’s The Variants) and artist David Marquez (Avengers) pits the New Orleans-based X-Men team — Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee — against new villain Dr. Corina Ellis. But first, Rogue’s X-Men head to Mexico City and awaken the sorcerer Sadurang the God-Snake: an Asgardian dragon whom Simone co-created during her two-issue stint on Tony Stark: Iron Man.

The synopsis states, “A core group of essential X-Men rise From the Ashes to face a world without a home — and without Professor X! Allbonds among the mutant community seem to be slipping away, and Roguereluctantly finds herself as the hero designated to bring them backtogether… but a fearless, malignant power is out there hunting mutants,and it has a terrible secret that may destroy what remains of the X-Men!”

“In today’s world, mutants need the X-Men more than ever. With Professor X gone, Rogue reluctantly finds herself as the X-Man designated to keep the team together,” the synopsis continues. “Rogue, Wolverine, Gambit, Nightcrawler, and Jubilee forge a new home in a New Orleans, and when four mysterious young mutants show up at their doorstep, that home becomes a haven. Protecting mutants from a world that hates and fears them, and using their powers to ensure there’s a future worth living in. They are the Uncanny X-Men!”

Uncanny X-Men #1 (legacy #701) is “a welcome mat for all readers: new, returning and lifelong,” Simone said. “They deserve the best mutantstories I can give them. I want to focus on the humanity, no punintended. Big action, big personalities.”

Marvel has released the first preview pages from the debut issue (below), which hits stands August 7th with a series of variant covers from artists Jim Lee (X-Men), Stephen Segovia (X-Force), Pablo Villalobos (Jackpot & Black Cat), John Tyler Christopher (Old Man Quill), Luciano Vecchio (Resurrection of Magneto), Leinil Francis Yu (Wolverine), and Andy Kubert (Ultimate X-Men).

Preview #1

Preview #2

Preview #3

Preview #4