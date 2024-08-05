Marvel’s Venom War Preview Released

Venom War officially kicks off this week, and a new preview offers a look at the opening salvo. Marvel is pitting its two Venom hosts, Eddie Brock and Dylan Brock, against each other in the latest event series. Symbiotes from all corners of the Marvel Universe will take part in Venom War as battle lines are being drawn. You’re either Team Eddie or Team Dylan in a remake of HBO’s Game of Thrones/House of the Dragon. Fans can expect major changes to the Venom franchise, but for now, a preview of the first issue reveals some of its central cast members.

Marvel released a preview of Venom War #1 by Al Ewing, Iban Coello, Frank D’Armata, and VC’s Ariana Maher. It takes readers to Grand Garden Arena in New York City, where a wrestling match is taking place between competitors cosplaying as symbiotes. Symbiote Smith issues an open challenge, with The Lumberjack and Ken “Caveman” Corrigan answering the call. They’re interrupted by Gavin “Gator” Grant, who has the physical appearance of an actual gator. As they get ready to lock up, Eddie Brock and his multiverse symbiote counterparts – Wilde, Tyro, and Bedlam – drop in from the timestream.

Next, we visit Peter Parker in his apartment, accidentally putting on his black-and-white Spider-Man costume. The costume turns out to be the Venom symbiote, who Spider-Man has a rocky relationship with. The symbiote pleads for Peter not to freak out, but before we learn what it has to tell Peter, the preview ends.

Black Widow debuts a new costume ahead of Venom War

Black Widow: Venomous #1 features Natasha Romanoff taking her symbiote under her wing and giving it a crash course in the type of training she grew up with. The goal is to forge the duo into a lean mean fighting machine, capable of taking out an Alchemax abomination of symbiote and science, dubbed symbiotech.

They start in the training in the infamous Red Room, but quickly move on to a more personal touch. Black Widow uses prominent figures in her life like Bucky Barnes (The Revolution), Spider-Woman, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, and Agent Phil Coulson, to complete the symbiote’s training. Once done, the symbiote merges back with Black Widow, and we see the new costume they’ve created.

What is Marvel’s Venom War about?

Venom War #1 cover

“LAST VENOM STANDING! The Venom Symbiote has bonded with both Eddie Brock and his son Dylan at different points. Now both Brocks are going head-to-head, determined to be the one, true Venom!” Marvel’s description of Venom War reads. “Father versus son in a showdown of showdowns that threatens to tear the world asunder! From heavyweight talent champions Ewing and Coello comes a Battle for the ‘Biote like you’ve never seen!”

“This is what we’ve been building to since the start of this wild and way-out symbiote odyssey – the fateful confrontation between father and son!” Venom writer Al Ewing explained. “Where better to have it than inside the squared circle? And who better to bring this all-action epic to the page with than my old buddy Iban Coello? I’m tellin’ ya, goo believer — this is vehemently varied Venom violence like never viewed, and only one host can wear the symbiote when the dust settles! Who’s it gonna be?”

The preview of Venom War #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, August 7th.

