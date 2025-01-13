Wolverine is going for gold. After celebrating the metal-clawed mutant’s 50th anniversary in 2024, Marvel Comics has revealed the first look at another milestone in 2025: Wolverine #400. On stands in April, the over-sized Wolverine #8 — from ongoing series creative team Saladin Ahmed (Daredevil) and Martín Cóccolo (The Immortal Thor), with a bonus story by guest writer-artist Daniel Warren Johnson (Transformers) — marks 400 issues of The Best There Is as the adamantium-coated Canuck faces the mysterious call of the Adamantine.

Marvel’s solicits have been teasing that March’s Wolverine #7 (legacy #399) contains a “key appearance” and “a shock twist and surprising return you’ll have to read to believe.” In Wolverine #400, on sale April 16, the milestone issue promises to shake up the status quo with “several key appearances and revelations that will define Logan’s adventures moving forward.”

“A big anniversary issue is always a great excuse to go crazy with reveals and unveilings, and we’ve taken that to heart here,” Ahmed said. “In this over-sized issue, an old enemy drives Logan’s new pupil the Wendigo to the brink, Logan finally comes face to face with the cryptic entity known as the Adamantine, and a stunning new family revelation plants the seeds for the next chaotic chapter of Logan’s life.”

Who might that familial link be? When December’s Timeslide #1 peered into the future of the Marvel Universe, it showed a glimpse of the feral mutant Wild Child, who Logan called “untameable” during their time together in Canada’s Department H (in Alpha Flight).

After all, the animalistic mutant has powers similar to Wolverine’s — claws, enhanced senses, and a healing factor — and Logan has sired many children over the centuries (including his son, Akihiro/Daken, and his daughter, Laura Kinney/Wolverine).

The Wolverine #400 cover above features classic foes Omega Red and Logan’s longtime archnemesis Sabretooth (who was killed with a Muramasa blade in last year’s Volume 7-ending Wolverine #50), plus Cyber, Lady Deathstrike, and Constrictor, all of whom have been infected by The Adamantine: an ancient, primal presence that seeks to purify and purge the “false metal” adamantium from the Earth.



Ahmed and Cóccolo’s ongoing Wolverine comic run also introduced a new Wendigo named Leonard, a cursed teenager that Logan took under his wing while in the Canadian wilderness. Meanwhile, The Adamantine has been imbuing Wolverine’s adamantium-laced enemies with the golden Metal of the Gods that is similar to the artificial metal alloy that coats Wolverine’s claws and skeleton — only godlier.

Below, see the solicits for upcoming issues of Wolverine and issue #400 variant covers by Andy Kubert (X-Men, Wolverine: Origin) and Jerome Opeña (Hulk, Inferno).

Wolverine #6

HEAVY METAL CLASH! Two WOLVERINEs and a NIGHTCRAWER versus CONSTRICTOR, CYBER and DEATHSTRIKE in a clash of the adamantium titans! United by a mysterious power, if LOGAN can’t beat them…will he join them? Come for the battle – stay for the jaw-dropping surprise!

On sale: Feb. 5

Wolverine #7 (Legacy #399)

GO FOR THE GOLD METAL! The ADAMANTINE saga reaches new heights, with a shock twist and surprising return you’ll have to read to believe! The GOLDEN metal means death for WOLVERINE…but is it also the world’s salvation? Collectors’ note: A key appearance is contained in this issue.

On sale: March 5

Wolverine #8 (Legacy #400) — Andy Kubert Variant Cover

A massive issue you cannot afford to miss! Wolverine faces off with the Adamantine! The Wendigo is pulled into a deadly trap as a specter from Wolverine’s past emerges – and the Wolverine story you never thought you’d see begins here!

On sale: April 16

Wolverine #8 (Legacy #400) — Jerome Opeña Variant Cover

On sale: April 16