After spotlighting Skottie Young in its first release, Marvel has announced its next Marvel Made offering. This time, the product focuses on formative X-Men writer Chris Claremont. It is the first installment of the Marvel Made Paragon Collection, described as a means to celebrate "Marvel's most iconic writers and artists." This one celebrates Claremont by reprinting some of his best-known X-Men stories. Not only that, but the collection includes a new, exclusive, 20-page prequel to "Days of Future Past," a seminal X-Men story, from Claremont and frequent X-Men collaborator Salvador Larroca. That's in addition to exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews and other content.

"This collection with Marvel Made is a beautiful new compendium of some of my best, plus a beautifully illustrated new story by Salvadore Larroca. Here's where fans get to see Nightcrawler and Bloody Bess save the world," Claremont teased in a press release. "Wanna find out how? Get this collection. I can't wait to have this on my own shelf."

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection includes a hand-numbered and individually signed series of books and lithographs. As with all Marvel Made products, each of the Paragon Collection releases is available for a limited time only. The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle is available to pre-order now through November 20th at MarvelMade.net.

Marvel will only produce the collection if 1,200 pre-orders if it receives 1,200 pre-orders. After crossing that minimum threshold, Marvel Made will reveal additional stretch goals that include more exclusive content and collectibles at no extra cost. The collection will begin shipping in March 2021. Here's the production description:

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"Beautifully reproduced and presented in an archival-quality oversized slipcase, the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle includes a gorgeous faux-leather, hand-numbered hardcover that collects mutant epics including The Dark Phoenix Saga and Days of Future Past; all-new lithographs from renowned artists such as Phil Noto and Salvador Larroca; and an exclusive variant comic book cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel! And to make the hardcover one of the most rare and sought after collectibles for all X-Men fans, each copy will be signed by Chris Claremont and include one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by the author as well as the world-debut of an exclusive 20-page prequel story for Days of Future Past, written by Claremont and drawn by Larroca!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle costs $199 + tax and shipping. The contents include:

A high-end matte slipcase (11.02" x 13.58") with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28" x 10.83"), hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont's inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga) Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont's groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow) X-Men #1 (The world's best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story, in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories

An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made!

An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made!

A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ members who pre-order the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle receive a bonus. They'll also get an exclusive Days of Future Past-themed sketch variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

"After launching Marvel Made earlier this summer with our inaugural Skottie Young Premier Bundle, we were thrilled by the ecstatic response we saw from our fans. The demand for more Marvel exclusivity was clear, especially for the stories that shaped the Marvel Universe we know today," said Mike Pasciullo, VP, Marvel Marketing & Communications. "The Paragon Collection, starting with the legendary Chris Claremont, is one of the most exciting high-end exclusive series we've made available ever. Driven entirely by demand from the Marvel community at large, these stunning chapters of Marvel comics are an absolute must-have for Marvel fans."

Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle pre-orders are now live.