Marvel's Hellions #9 Features the Return of Mastermind (Exclusive)

X of Swords is in full swing, and as those who read this week's Hellions know, the quirky team of mutants experienced some heavy losses. That's not even taking into account what happened with their leader, Mister Sinister, and now we've got your exclusive first look at the upcoming Hellions #9, which will deal with Sinister's current whereabouts and feature the return of a classic X-Men villain. As you can see from the cover, that would be the original Mastermind, and you can check out the full cover below.

While Mastermind's daughters are accounted for on Krakoa, the original has yet to make a splash. That seems to all change in Hellions #9, and if you had to assume, it seems that Mastermind has some interest in Sinister.

So do the surviving Hellions for that matter, and we don't even know who actually knows what Sinister did once he returned to Krakoa. Once they find out though there's going to be hell to pay, though as the solicitation points out, at least wherever Sinister is his cape is in tow.

(Photo: Marvel)

You can find the cover to Hellions #9 in the image above and the official description below.

HELLIONS #9

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS MUTANT?

"MR. SINISTER is missing! Will the Hellions be able to put aside the tensions poised to split the team apart long enough to unravel the mystery? On the upside, at least Sinister found his cape."

Before we get to issue #9 though all eyes are on X of Swords and Sinister's crew who seek to end the tournament before it even starts. As we learn in #6 though, that does not go according to play, though if Sinister had known the current state of the tournament he would've known the whole pursuit was rather fruitless.

At this time Saturynne seems to have it out for Krakoa and the mutants that call it home, so regardless of whatever the Hellions managed to do, the result would have likely been turned in Arakko's favor anyway.

We're still quite intrigued about Mastermind's motives, and we can't wait to see what Hellions has planned next.

Are you excited for Hellions #9?