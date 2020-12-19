Marvel Brings Back One of the X-Men's Most Powerful Villains

✖

In the Krakoa era of X-Men, heroes and villains live together and work towards a brighter future for all mutants. Still, as the Marauders learned in their dealings with Sebastian Shaw, some "evil" mutants have a more challenging time changing their behaviors than others. New Mutants' latest issue, the first for new post-X of Swords writer Vita Ayala, puts a classic X-Men villain back in the spotlight., It seems that this powerful mutant, one of Professor X's oldest enemies, may again be up to no good. SPOILERS for New Mutants #14 written by Vita Ayala and with art Rod Reis follow.

New Mutants begins by revisiting the origin of Amahl Farouk, better known as the powerful evil mutant called the Shadow King. The issue reiterates that the Shadow King is a separate psychic being that latched onto Amahl while the mutant was young. It shows young Amahl as a powerful mutant that the Shadow King preyed upon after the child lost his father.

The Shadow King may still be attached to Amahl even on Krakoa. As the young mutants of the island begin training to use their powers together, the Shadow King seems to be drawing more of them towards himself, inviting them to his mountain cave hangout to share stories.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

It isn't clear yet what the Shadow King is up to, but knowing that he's got some other entity attached to him, it's easy to assume he's not working towards the best for mutants. He's been hanging out on Krakoa since the offer of amnesty for mutant criminals went out in House of X/Powers of X. He even went into battle for Krakoa during the Empyre event. But he's an old enemy of the New Mutants, and it seems that rivalry is about to spring to life again.

What do you think of the return of the Shadow King in New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. New Mutants #14 is on sale now.