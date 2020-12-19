Marvel Brings Back One of the X-Men's Most Powerful Villains
In the Krakoa era of X-Men, heroes and villains live together and work towards a brighter future for all mutants. Still, as the Marauders learned in their dealings with Sebastian Shaw, some "evil" mutants have a more challenging time changing their behaviors than others. New Mutants' latest issue, the first for new post-X of Swords writer Vita Ayala, puts a classic X-Men villain back in the spotlight., It seems that this powerful mutant, one of Professor X's oldest enemies, may again be up to no good. SPOILERS for New Mutants #14 written by Vita Ayala and with art Rod Reis follow.
New Mutants begins by revisiting the origin of Amahl Farouk, better known as the powerful evil mutant called the Shadow King. The issue reiterates that the Shadow King is a separate psychic being that latched onto Amahl while the mutant was young. It shows young Amahl as a powerful mutant that the Shadow King preyed upon after the child lost his father.
The Shadow King may still be attached to Amahl even on Krakoa. As the young mutants of the island begin training to use their powers together, the Shadow King seems to be drawing more of them towards himself, inviting them to his mountain cave hangout to share stories.
It isn't clear yet what the Shadow King is up to, but knowing that he's got some other entity attached to him, it's easy to assume he's not working towards the best for mutants. He's been hanging out on Krakoa since the offer of amnesty for mutant criminals went out in House of X/Powers of X. He even went into battle for Krakoa during the Empyre event. But he's an old enemy of the New Mutants, and it seems that rivalry is about to spring to life again.
What do you think of the return of the Shadow King in New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. New Mutants #14 is on sale now.
- New Mutants #14
- OCT200568
- (W) Vita Ayala (A/CA) Rod Reis
- LOST IN THE SHUFFLE!
- On the edge of Krakoan society, the NEW MUTANTS are loose in the Wild Hunt! Going big, blowing things up, and combining powers to see who gets crowned king of the mountain. But something lurks in the trees -- something old... and HUNGRY... and its favorite prey is young mutants...
- Rated T+
- In Shops: Dec 16, 2020
- SRP: $3.99