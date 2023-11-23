Marvel’s Beware the Planet of the Apes Preview Released

Marvel Comics previously confirmed that their time with Planet of the Apes comics would be switching timelines, returning to the world of the classic science-fiction franchise that started in the 1960s. Though the most recent Marvel Comics series was set among the events of the new trilogy of movies (and the upcoming Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), their next attempt at an Apes comic will flash back to the characters from the original series of movies including the likes of Cornelius, Zira and Nova. Marc Guggenheim will pen the new series which features art by Alvaro Lopez, and you can take a look at five completed pages from the series below.

“I’ve been entertained and intrigued by Planet of the Apes ever since I got a Mego Doctor Zaius doll as a birthday present, and my local television station ran the original pentalogy every afternoon for a week in the summertime,” Guggenheim said in a new interview with Marvel.Com. “In many ways, Apes is one of the OG franchises, filled with mystery, fascinating characters, and some truly off-the-wall surprises. That’s the spirit I’m working to evoke with BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES.”

Though these new Planet of the Apes comics from Marvel are less than a year old, the franchise does have a storied history with the House of Ideas. Previously Marvel published Planet of the Apes comics back in the 1970s including Adventures on the Planet of the Apes, full-color adaptations of the legendary Planet of the Apes films. This new series marks their return to that era of the long-running feature film franchise. Beware the Planet of the Apes #1 will be released in January of 2024.

BEWARE THE PLANET OF THE APES #1

(W) Marc Guggenheim (A) Alvaro Lopez (CA) Taurin Clarke

INTO THE FORBIDDEN ZONE!

In a hostile world run by aggressive gorillas, scientists Cornelius and Zira are the only apes alive who see value in the mute, dumb human race – but even they know human capabilities have severe limits. So when their nephew Lucius goes missing, it is with great trepidation that they turn to a human ally, a young woman who will someday earn the moniker “Nova”… Steeped in a love for the classic tales, Marc Guggenheim and Álvaro L pez’s series will take the Planet of the Apes legacy to explosive new heights – and it all starts here!

Rated T+

In Shops: Jan 03, 2024

SRP: $4.99

