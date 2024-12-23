Millions of years after the extinction event that wiped out the dinosaurs, Marvel’s comic book covers are entering their Mesozoic Era. The publisher has announced that Dinosaur Doom — the dinosaur counterpart of Victor von Doom, the new Sorcerer Supreme and Emperor of the World — is set to rule the Earth once more in a series of variant covers marking Victor von Doom’s reign over the Marvel Universe in One World Under Doom.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The nine-issue event series is penned by current Fantastic Four comic scribe Ryan North, who introduced the tyrannical tyrannosaurus rex in 2023’s Fantastic Four #12. In addition to the Doom variants that covered issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Avengers, X-Men, and more monthly titles in the lead up to One World Under Doom, the Doomasaur variants will spotlight Dinosaur Doom on all nine issues of the core title by North and artist R.B. Silva (Rise of the Powers of X, Captain America: Symbol of Truth).

Newly-revealed Doomasaur variant covers (below) feature art by Clayton Crain (Black Widow), Leinil Francis Yu (Thunderbolts: Doomstrike), Godtail (Magik), Cory Smith (Wolverine), Salvador Larroca (Infinity Watch), Geoff Shaw (Red Hulk), Carlo Pagulayan (Star Wars), Ken Lashley (Predator vs. Black Panther), and Mark Bagley (Ultimate Spider-Man).

When Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, the Human Torch, and the Thing entered a portal to an alternate reality where dinosaurs never went extinct, the dictator Doom and Dino-Doom attempted to merge their two universes into one. The amalgamation would have created a bigger and better reality — one subservient to Doom.

“I’m Victor von Doom,” Doctor Doom told the heroes. “One universe was never going to be enough.”

Doctor Doom’s dinosaur counterpart battled the dinosaur Fantastic Four — Reed (a stretchy T. Rex), Sue (an invisible triceratops), Johnny (a flying fire raptor), and Ben (a rocky pachycephalosaurus) — and the Avengers: Captain America (a shield-slinging spinosaurus), Iron Man (an armored brachiosaurus), Thor (a parasaurolophus with an enchanted hammer), Black Widow (a winged quetzalcoatlus), Captain Marvel (a cosmic-powered lambeosaurus), and Doctor Strange (a sorcerer shantungosaurus).

Marvel Doomasaur Variant Covers

One World Under Doom #1 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Clayton Crain

On sale: Feb. 12, 2025

One World Under Doom #2 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Leinil Francis Yu

On sale: March 19

One World Under Doom #3 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Godtail

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #4 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Cory Smith

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #5 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Ken Lashley

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #6 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Carlo Pagulayan

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #7 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Geoff Shaw

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #8 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Salvador Larroca

On sale: TBA 2025

One World Under Doom #9 Doomasaur Variant Cover by Mark Bagley

On sale: TBA 2025

“One World Under Doom opens after Doom has taken over the world overnight, and there is a mystery in how he did it, how he got everyone to acquiesce to his rule — but there’s also a bigger and more terrifying question: now that he’s taken over the world, what is he going to do with it? And what will the Fantastic Four and the Avengers do to stop him?” North said when announcing the new series. “Also, this story has the tyrannosaurus rex version of Doctor Doom in it too, so you know there’s this baseline level of rad we’re trying to hit.”

Six months ago, Doctor Victor Von Doom became Sorcerer Supreme – then disappeared behind Latveria’s closed borders. For most, there’s enough going on in the world that Doom’s absence is not a priority, and some time without him feels like a blessing. Only a few recognize it for what it truly was… the calm before the storm. It is a storm that has now arrived.



The world has woken up to a new reality: Doctor Doom, Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme, has magically taken over every broadcast medium on the planet and declared himself Emperor of the World – the ruler of a new United Latveria! And shockingly, impossibly, all of Earth’s leaders seem to be going along with this.



Luckily, whether it’s mind control or Doombots, whatever’s affecting them hasn’t affected Earth’s heroes – and so they quickly form a strike team to stop Doom’s machinations. But will they succeed? And what happens when some begin to welcome their new Emperor with open arms, clamoring for One World Under Doom?

One World Under Doom #1 (of nine) goes on sale Feb. 12, 2025, from Marvel Comics.















