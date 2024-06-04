Massive TMNT Feat. The Last Ronin Comic Book Bundle Is Ridiculously Cheap

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There is a comic book bundle deal happening right now that's too good for TMNT fans to pass up. For a limited time you can get 15 volumes of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection along with The Last Ronin, right here at Humble Bundle for only $25 with a portion of the proceeds going to support the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Typically, a single issue of the collection will cost at least that much regardless of the format here on Amazon, so this is a pretty incredible deal. All-in-all, there's roughly $388 worth of books up for grabs in this bundle.

The only catch is that the TMNT books are only available to redeem digitally through Kobo, so you'll need a free Kobo.com account to access the ebooks. Odds are that won't be an issue for most readers. Note that smaller 1 item and 6 item bundles are also available priced at $1 and $10 if you would be satisfied with The IDW Collection Volume 1 and The IDW Colllection Volumes 1-6 respectively. You can also choose to pay more for the bundles if you want additional funds to go to Make-A-Wish.

From the description: "The heroes in a half-shell are back in some of the grittiest, most action-packed stories they've ever been a part of in this bundle of comics from IDW! From co-creators Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird comes The Last Ronin, the gripping final story in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic saga. You'll also get 15 volumes of IDW's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles collection, presented in their recommended reading order. This is your ultimate chance to dive into this awesome series."

IDW Publishing recently relaunched their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic book series with writer Jason Aaron at the helm, concluding the series from the Humble Bundle with issue #150.

"Launching a new TMNT comic series in the midst of the characters' 40th anniversary is clearly one of those dream jobs of all comic book dream jobs," Jason Aaron said in a statement to ComicBook on the announcement of his TMNT gig. "Especially for me, a kid who first fell in love with the Turtles all those years ago because of that original Mirage Studios series, buying those groundbreaking issues fresh off the rack, comics that kicked you in the face with their action-packed grit and gloriously raw attitude. I couldn't be more honored and thrilled to get to add to that esteemed legacy of comic book face-kicking, especially as part of an amazing IDW run that has expanded the world and timeline of the Turtles in such daring and exciting ways. In terms of what's to come, the kid in me wants you to know that you can expect some good old-fashioned grit, a sprinkle of dark, new attitude and all the bone-cracking action that four mutated ninja brothers can possibly handle."