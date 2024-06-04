Michelangelo Gets the Spotlight in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 First Look (Exclusive)

Trouble finds Michelangelo in Tokyo in a look at IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles relaunch. The Heroes in a Half-Shell are about to embark on an all-new era under writer Jason Aaron. Together with an all-star list of the industry's top artists, they will re-introduce the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to a hungry and eager fanbase. Along with the release of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha, which has a 10-page prelude of the relaunch from Jason Aaron and Chris Burnham this week, IDW is also giving fans a sneak peek at TMNT through interviews with the creators and previews of cover art, and interior pages. Now, we can exclusively reveal a look inside a Michelangelo-focused story in September's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2.

ComicBook can exclusively reveal two inked pages by Rafael Albuquerque for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2. The first page shows Michelangelo bloody and knocked to the ground in his Tokyo apartment, with a trio of masked ninjas standing over him. However, the tide changes once Michelangelo grabs hold of his trusty nunchucks. Michelangelo is back to his feet and looking pretty confident on the second page, pulling a pair of sunglasses down over his eyes and leaping into action for a little payback.

Rafael Albuquerque comments on working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

"Working in this project is fulfilling a desire of the 10 years old Rafa, who has always waited anxiously for the TMNT cartoon episode every morning before school. I have always loved the Turtles, not just because I finally saw a character with my name, but also because back in the '80s it was great seeing characters that had the same age as we did. Liked the same things and still were badass enough to not be just a sidekick here or there," Rafael Albuquerque told ComicBook via email.

"30 years later there is a huge reason for me to want to be part of it as well, not only nostalgia. JASON AARON. Jason has been one of my favorite writers for years. I love Scalped and in all these more than 10 years knowing each other we never really had many opportunities to collaborate.

He has always been able to visit things and add such an acid, profound and creative vision towards everything he does, that the idea of witnessing him resignificate the TMNT is a once in life opportunity.

Working on this Michelangelo story was a blast, and I hope people enjoy it as much as I did!"

What is Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 about?

The solicitation for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 reads, "Michelangelo is living in Tokyo, where he's become a big TV star. It's a pretty cool life, full of fame and fortune, but if he's being honest, Mikey misses his brothers and the sense of purpose they had together. Well, in a classic case of "be careful what you wish for," that old life looks like it's coming to find him when ninjas show up in his apartment armed to the teeth!

Continuing the all-new ongoing series from writer Jason Aaron (Action Comics, Thor), this time joined by Detective Comics and American Vampire artist Rafael Albuquerque, this spotlight story on everyone's favorite jokester puts the second piece of the puzzle together for the future of TMNT."

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #2 goes on sale September 11th, with the relaunched series available for pre-order, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Alpha #1 by Jason Aaron and Chris Burnham is on sale this week.