Maverick Reveals The Last Session Vol. 1 Preview and Teases Vol. 2’s New Cast (Exclusive)

While the worlds of comics and tabletop have collided quite a bit over the past few years, it’s rare to find a combination as delightful as The Last Session, and it’s about to be easier than ever to jump into the adventure. Maverick and Papercutz will soon release The Last Session, Vol 1: Roll For Initiative on June 3rd, and once you’re hooked (because you absolutely will be), you’ll be able to bring home an all-new adventure in The Last Session, Vol 2: Rerolled in October. If you missed out on the Dice & Deathtraps adventure the first time around, you can check out an exclusive preview below to see why fans fell in love with this charming crew in the first place.

The Last Session is crafted by the talented team of writer Jasmine Walls, artist Dozerdraws, and letterer Micah Myers, and follows a gaming group that first started playing in high school. Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen have managed to keep their weekly game going despite all of the curveballs of regular life, and we are soon introduced to their in-game Dice & Deathtraps characters.

First, we first meet the Dragonkin Bard Kezz as she makes her way into the ruins, though the trip down isn’t exactly a choice. We then move to the rest of the group, which includes Omen Shadowblade (a Human Hellknight cleric), Hazel Thornweaver (Dwarven Druid), Greg (Half-Orc Ranger), and Na’Ala Whisperwind (Half-Elf Rogue). Eventually, Kezz collides with the rest of the group in the ruins, and it doesn’t take long for her to fit right in.

As for Vol 2, it will be an all-new story and will feature a new cast of characters, and Jasmine Wells hopes fans fall in love with this group of friends just like they did the first. “It’s been such an amazing experience to see all the enthusiasm for The Last Session, and I’m delighted to continue the adventure in this new volume,” writer Jasmine Walls said. “We’ve got a new format and a whole new crew that I hope people will love as much as the first. To know that so many people read volume 1 and really connected with our cast of characters means a lot to me. At their core, tabletop roleplay games are collaborative storytelling–just like comics!–and I hope our books continue to inspire people to create something new together.”

“The Last Session is such a fun and heartfelt comic that captures the experience of playing tabletop games in both the real world and in-game with all its comedy and obstacles. I’m excited about the first book’s re-release in a smaller, handier format and couldn’t be more thrilled about it being accompanied by a 2nd Volume, featuring a brand-new story and cast! Working with Jasmine again was such a great joy and I’m hoping that people will connect with the new characters as much as they did with the Vol. 1 crew!” said artist Dozerdraws.

“I’m so excited for The Last Session to join the Maverick lineup! This story was originally published before the Maverick imprint existed but has so many of the hallmarks of a Maverick story–and of YA in general. A group of friends playing a beloved game and overcoming a challenge that exists not only in their tabletop roleplaying game, but also in their real lives,” said Maverick Senior Editor Lauren Hitzhusen. “The Last Session has always been an “unofficial” member of the Maverick lineup, with its diverse cast of young adult characters, art by Maverick artist DozerDraws, and compelling interpersonal stories and I’m so glad to finally make it an official member of the lineup! This new edition comes with a special epilogue–brand new for the Maverick edition–and custom-made character sheets and notepaper so you can play tabletop roleplaying games with your friends!”

The Last Session, Vol 1: Roll For Initiative will be available in trade paperback on June 3rd, while The Last Session, Vol 2: Rerolled will hit stores on October 7th. You can find the official description for Vol 1 below.

“For fans of Critical Role and Dungeons & Dragons, a reprinted young adult graphic novel about the struggles of a group of friends playing tabletop roleplaying games when one member brings their girlfriend to the very last session.

Jay, Lana, Drew, Walter, and Shen began playing Dice & Deathtraps in high school. Now dealing with college and all the twists and turns of their lives, their weekly game has been a wonderful constant. But, as college graduation looms and it feels like their lives are all moving down very different paths, Lana’s thrilled to finally complete the party’s unfinished original campaign. But when Jay’s partner Cassandra joins the game, Lana refuses to let her inexperience ruin the best part of her week! But in the end, that may be Lana and the party’s undoing.”

Will you be checking out The Last Session? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things comics and tabletop with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!