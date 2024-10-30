Megan Thee Stallion Debuts Amazing Starfire Cosplay

Two years after appearing on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, musician Megan Thee Stallion took to social media this weekend to move from Marvel to DC. The “Hot Girl Summer” singer shared her Halloween costume: an elaborate Starfire suit, inspired more by the comic books than the animated or live-action TV versions. Megan Thee Stallion took to social media to share a quartet of images, including one in which she was edited onto the cover of Tales of the New Teen Titans #4, a Starfire solo story.

The shimmering violet one-piece bikini costume is adorned with a gold-and-red gem on its belt line, and she’s wearing an elaborate red wig that calls back to the giant hair Starfire has in the comics.

Starfire, who first appeared in DC Comics Presents #26, was created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez in 1980. She would go on to become a key part of their run on The New Teen Titans and one of the most popular characters of the 1980s.

You can see one of the images below, or check out the rest in her post.

Unsurprisingly, these images have generated a lot of traction, with even DC Studios co-chief James Gunn sharing them on Instagram stories and Threads. Obviously, it isn’t entirely uncommon for big celebrities to dress as comic book superheroes for Halloween, but it’s certainly notable that someone who is as big as Megan Thee Stallion is right now has such commitment to the costume and photoshoot, for a character most casual fans hardly recognize.

Starfire is Koriand’r, an alien princess who fled her kingdom following a coup led by her unhinged sister and ended up on Earth as part of the Teen Titans. Often paired with Dick Grayson/Nightwing as a romantic couple, Starfire has become a fan-favorite over the years, and has spun off into her own solo adventures on numerous occasions, including a well-regarded recent run by Jimmy Palmiotti and Amanda Conner, the team that made Harley Quinn into a best-selling comic book.

Besides being a near-constant on Titans teams, Starfire has been part of the Justice League, R.E.B.E.L.S., Red Hood’s Outlaws, and a number of other DC Universe groups. She is a fan-favorite in part because of her good, gentle nature.

The character has appeared in numerous DC animated series and movies. She made her live-action debut in Titans, played by Anna Diop, who played the character for the show’s entire four-season run.