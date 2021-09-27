Spider-Man: Marvel Debuts New Miles Morales Costume

Set to be released later this week, Marvel has revealed a fresh preview of Miles Morales’ brand new costume as Spider-Man which will make its full debut in the pages of Miles Morales: Spider-Man #30. The new costume comes as part of a larger celebration of the tenth anniversary of the debut of Miles Morales in the pages of Marvel Comics and marks his first new costume in a while. The new costume was designed by Chase Conley and fans of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will instantly recognize where the root of the new design originated. Just like the Miles in the Oscar-winning animated film, the new Miles costume is more than just a skin-tight onesie and naturally has the hero in his new trademark sneakers.

“I had to the opportunity to redesign Miles Morales for his 10 year anniversary and I wanted to switch it up and give him a different silhouette,” Conley wrote on Twitter earlier this summer. “I just kind of think about what looks cool in motion and movement too, to make him feel more like a spider, a center mass moving, with smaller limbs sticking out.” Check out the issue preview below along with some of the variants showing off the costume.

The new look for Miles isn’t where the Into the Spider-Verse influence ends as some of the creatives involved with the movie and its sequel will contribute to the new issue. Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2 co-director Kemp Powers are writing a story with Miles Co-Creator Sara Pichelli. In addition the issue will feature Miles Morales: Spider-Man creative team Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero launch the next year of stories for the hero. You can find the full solicit for the new issue below.

To further celebrate the anniversary of Miles Morales Marvel is republishing several key stories with the character. Miles Morales: Marvel Tales #1 was released last month in one collection, bringing together Miles’ debut in Ultimate Fallout #4 and Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #1-5 into a single, $7.99 collection. Throughout September there were several 10th-anniversary variant covers across Marvel’s comics releases featuring Miles as well.

(W) Saladin Ahmed, More (A) Carmen Nunez Carnero, More (CA) Taurin Clarke

• HAPPY 10th ANNIVERSARY, MILES MORALES! This is it, ten years as Spider-Man and his future has never looked brighter. A who’s who of Miles Morales Spider-Creators has been webbed together to make this the best Anniversary Special of all time!

• MMSM TEAM-SUPREME Saladin Ahmed and Carmen Carnero show off Miles’ new suit (designed by Chase Conley) and kick off his eleventh year (AND BIGGEST ONE YET)!

• And the creative minds behind the Miles movies PHIL LORD, CHRISTOPHER MILLER and two-time Oscar nominee KEMP POWERS celebrate Miles’ birthday in style with Miles Co-Creator SARA PICHELLI!

• And that’s not even all the candles we’re putting on Miles’ cake! Don’t miss this Anniversary Special!