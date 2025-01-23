Marvel Is Changing Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur in a Major Way

Marvel is celebrating the 10th anniversary of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur with a special one-shot that brings a major change to the fan-favorite duo. Lunella Lafayette has quickly made a name for herself as the smartest person in the Marvel Universe, all while teaming up with a gigantic red dinosaur. Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 celebrates Moon Girl in the perfect Marvel manner by bringing in her co-creators Brandon Montclare and Natacha Bustos, while also introducing readers to the all-new Devil Girl and Moon Dino.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 marks a pivotal chapter in Lunella Lafayette’s legacy with the debut of Devil Girl and Moon Dino, who hail from the far future. Writer Brandon Montclare and artist Natacha Bustos collaborate on the one-shot’s main story, while writer Justina Ireland and artist Luca Claretti team for the Devil Girl and Moon Dino story. Who are Devil Girl and Moon Dino? We’ll find out in April.

MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR 10TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL #1

Written by BRANDON MONTCLARE & JUSTINA IRELAND

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS & LUCA CLARETTI

Cover by NICK BRADSHAW

Variant Cover by NATACHA BUSTOS

Variant Cover by ANAND RAMCHERON

On Sale 4/2

HAPPY 10TH BIRTHDAY, LUNELLA!

It’s a birthday celebration a decade in the making, and the whole Marvel Universe is invited! But Moon Girl is bringing her own agenda to the party – what could her secret plans be? And when the mischievous Impossible Man threatens to upend the festivities, Lunella has to rally her guests the way only the SMARTEST PERSON IN THE MARVEL UNIVERSE can! PLUS: Who is DEVIL GIRL AND MOON DINO?!

“Time flies when you’re having fun!” Montclare said. “It was 2015 when a lot of talented creators joined Natacha Bustos and I to bring Moon Girl to life. It seems like only yesterday that Marvel had a brand new super genius super hero–and she was only 9 years old. To celebrate 10 years with the character, the two of us (and a bunch more amazing talents) are celebrating Lunella Lafayette’s 10th Birthday. Join us for the BIG party.”

“Returning to draw Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur feels like coming home,” Bustos shared. “The series has always been significant to me. It is remarkable how this character has resonated across diverse contexts over the past decade and fascinating to consider that many adult readers of these new pages are the same kids who have grown up with the comic book series initially.”

“Brandon and Natacha are giving us and Lunella one of the best birthday stories in Marvel history!” Editor Mark Paniccia promised. “And I can’t wat for readers to discover Lunella’s descendant, Devil Girl, and her laser-eyed, flying blue dino! You can’t miss this special!!”

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur headline animated series

News of Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 comes as Disney Channel currently airs Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur animated series. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur stars Diamond White as 13-year-old genius Lunella/Moon Girl. She is joined by Fred Tatasciore as Devil Dinosaur; Libe Barer as best friend and social media manager Casey; Adria Sasheer Zamata as Lunella’s mother Adria; Jermaine Fowler as Lunella’s father James Jr.; Alfre Woodard as grandmother Mimi; and Gary Anthony Williams as grandfather Pops. Laurence Fishburne appears in Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur as The Beyonder. Fishburne also executive produces the series alongside Helen Sugland’s Cinema Productions and Emmy Award-winner Steve Loter.

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur follows the adventures of 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur. After Lunella accidentally brings Devil Dinosaur into present-day New York City via a time vortex, the duo works together to protect the city’s Lower East Side from danger.

Moon Girl & Devil Dinosaur 10th Anniversary Special #1 goes on sale April 2nd. In addition to the main cover by artist Nick Bradshaw above, you can also check out variant covers by Natacha Bustos and Anand Ramcheron, with the latter paying homage to Bustos’ Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur #1 cover and features the first look at Devil Girl and Moon Dino.

