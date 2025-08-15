A Deadly New Avengers Team Already Has a Traitor Among Them (but Who Is It?)

The deadliest team of Avengers to ever exist is going to quickly find out that one of them is a traitor. The newest addition to the roster of Avengers comics was originally titled New Thunderbolts*, meant to piggyback on the theatrical release of Thunderbolts*. Just like the asterisk in Thunderbolts* was meant to hide the team’s official name of New Avengers, the New Thunderbolts* comic was really a stealth New Avengers series. But instead of a squeaky-clean lineup featuring Captain America, Thor, or Captain Marvel, this is a team full of killers. And one of them is destined to turn their backs on the New Avengers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

New Avengers #6 by writer Sam Humphries and artist Ton Lima begins a new story arc that will expose one of its members as a traitor. The Winter Soldier, Black Widow, Namor, Clea, Carnage, and Wolverine (Laura Kinney) are six of the deadliest loners in the Marvel Universe. After their brutal first mission against the Killuminati, one of these six characters will turn their back on the others. With a lineup of questionable heroes, it will be hard for readers to figure out who the traitor really is. If that wasn’t bad enough, this traitor is the person responsible for creating the Killuminati, twisted clones of the original Illuminati.

Who Is the Traitor in the New Avengers?

New Avengers is a spiritual successor to Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch’s decade-defining New Avengers run. It also comes after Winter Soldier attempted to rebuild the Thunderbolts, which had disastrous results in a One World Under Doom tie-in series. The first mission for the New Avengers pits them against the Killuminati. “In the aftermath of their first outing, this volatile group forges a mighty alliance, but tensions are higher than ever—especially after they learn one among them is the individual responsible for the Killuminati’s creation!” the Marvel press release reads.

image credit: marvel comics

“I’ve fallen in love with these characters and this team so much, and I thought, hey, let’s mercilessly tear them apart from the inside!” Humphries said about the second arc. “The New Avengers and the Killuminati are on a collision course, but secrets are plaguing both teams. There’s only one person with the big picture. Which side are they on?

“Couldn’t be more thrilled to be collaborating with Ton Lima on this arc,” Humphries continued. “His artwork is absolutely sizzling right off the page.”

image credit: marvel comics

NEW AVENGERS #6

Written by SAM HUMPHRIES

Art by TON LIMA

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

Variant Cover by PACO MEDINA

On Sale 11/12

WHO IS THE TRAITOR?

A catastrophic piece of intel reveals that the mastermind behind the creation of the Killuminati is a member of the New Avengers! As the team musters to stop Iron Apex from creating more Illuminati doubles, paranoia threatens to tear them apart. Can this unstable team hope to survive a traitor in their midst?

It’s not easy to decide which hero is the most likely traitor. We can go ahead and cross off Black Widow and Winter Soldier, since they’re the ones that formed the team. Namor was recently incarcerated for his terrorist acts in Jason Aaron’s Avengers run. Clea is the Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, and Carnage is a serial killer, even if he has Eddie Brock as a host.

New Avengers #6 goes on sale November 12th. Let us know who you think is the traitor in the comments below!