Comic Book Reviews for This Week: 2/6/2019

Welcome to this week in comic book reviews! The staff have come together to read and review nearly everything that released today. It isn’t totally comprehensive, but it includes just about everything from DC and Marvel with the important books from the likes of Image, Boom, Dark Horse, and more.

The review blurbs you’ll find contained herein are typically supplemented in part by longform individual reviews for significant issues. This week that includes Female Furies #1, Daredevil #1, and G.I. Joe: Sierra Muerte #1.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also, in case you were curious, our ratings are simple: we give a whole number out of five; that’s it! If you’d like to check out our previous reviews, they are all available here.

And with that, on to the reviews — which are listed in alphabetical order, but first by DC, Marvel, and the rest of the publishers.

DC #1

ADVENTURES OF THE SUPER SONS #7

Adventures of the Super Sons is quite possibly one of the most enjoyable books DC Comics has put out in a long time, and that holds true even with an issue that sees the Super Sons separated and in peril. This issue takes readers into Damian’s role in their current situation as the young man leans into his World’s Greatest Detective heritage to figure out where Jon is being held. While not a lot of huge things happen in the issue, there’s a certain delight in watching Damian puzzle his way through the situation. He’s not exactly right, and may have just given their foe a major hand up, but watching him seek out his friend is the a genuinely interesting and worthwhile stretch of storytelling you do not want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

BATMAN #64

Do not adjust your pull. Batman #64, written by Josh Williamson, sees Tom King’s “Knightmares” arc pause for a few issues. Instead, we’re treated to a Batman/Flash crossover that takes its cues from the trauma of Heroes in Crisis. The story is a bit of fresh air, with an overworked and stubborn Batman clashing hard with The Flash. Everything about this issue just works, especially the tension between the two heroes. The Flash no longer trusts Batman, and Batman is bordering on desperate to somehow fix things — particularly an issue when it comes to Gotham Girl. The balance between the anger stage of grief in Flash and Batman’s guilt and desperation makes for a deeply meaningful story, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

CURSE OF BRIMSTONE #11

You can’t go wrong with Denys Cowan art, and he (with inker John Stanisci) ups his game in the penultimate issue of Brimstone, giving some exciting layouts to the huge story Jordan is shaping with his script. The colors from Rain Beredo help gel with Cowan’s tone perfectly. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEATHSTROKE #40

Deathstroke’s time in Arkham finally comes to a head, making Deathstroke #40 the most exciting book of the story arc. Between Slade finally getting out of the asylum — as far as we know, that is — and a surprise Robin appearance, this book is packed to the brim with page-turning action that won’t leave you bored. Now that they’ve released the ending of the run, it does seems like they could have progressed the plot quicker by an issue or two. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 3 out of 5

DREAMING #6

The Dreaming is a joy to read, but is likely to be even more rewarding now that this first arc is complete. Si Spurrier has layered so much into this story, particularly in regards to Dora’s quest for identity that culminates in a powerful act of self-determination as means of defiance, that it’s almost too much to unpack and do justice to on first reading. Bilquis Evely continues to be an artistic revelation, providing artwork that is intricate and emotionally expressive. This issue ends in a surprising way that is almost anticlimactic, partly because of the removal of a powerful antagonist as almost an afterthought and partly because the expected ending would have been such a game-changer on its own, but readers are still going to be left eager to see what happens next. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

FEMALE FURIES #1

There’s no shortage of works written on the topic of female anger, but having it explored in a mainstream comic — and through characters with decades of legacy — is something to behold. While it’s unclear exactly where Female Furies will go with the remainder of its six-issue narrative, this debut installment signifies that journey will absolutely be worth it. With truly inspired art choices, a love for the characters, and an all-too-relevant undertone, Female Furies crafts a poignant story that needs to be seen to be believed. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

GREEN ARROW #49

Holy moly, this is a stunning issue. Oliver and Dinah’s fight against Count Vertigo goes into some awesome places, with genuinely inspired visuals and heartbreaking character moments both getting a chance to shine. Kelly and Lanzing craft a delightfully dynamic story for Arrow and Canary, while Fernandez’s art is given a chance to truly shine. This current run of Green Arrow might be nearing its end, but it’s making sure it doesn’t go down without a fight. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

DC #2

GREEN LANTERN #4

Green Lantern continues to impress with its sheer creativity, though at times all that creativity energy can be a little hard to follow. This issue suffers from that at times, as you might need to re-read a few lines to understand where you are in the overall plot. Thing is, it’s supremely worth the extra time, as Green Lantern’s world hasn’t been this full of life and wonder in some time. Granted, it does get knocked down a peg for following a rather tired “Hal gets jettisoned from the Lanterns again” beat, but we’ve got faith that Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp won’t stay the path too long without a fresh take. Speaking of Sharp, he’s on point this issue, with giant Sun Eaters, slick villains, and volcano Lanterns filling the pages with eye candy. Green Lantern is embracing imagination, and it’s paying off in a big way. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

HARLEY QUINN #58

Batman and Harley Quinn teaming up? It doesn’t sound like it should work, but Harley Quinn #58 more than delivers on the odd couple pairing. With Batman investigating a murder he’s convinced Harley’s behind, Harley has to prove to the Dark Knight that not only did she not kill anyone, but also convince herself she’s a good person along the way. To be fair, the story is kind of thin and a little cliche at moments, but there are some truly lovely scenes in which both Harley and Batman have their own realizations about redemption. The issue also does a nice job of circling back to the mysterious Lord Death Man, tying that loose end neatly up. It’s a fun read with real heart for a message, something that doesn’t always come across in comics featuring Batman. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 4 out of 5

JUSTICE LEAGUE #17

You wouldn’t expect a Lex Luthor story to pull on the heartstrings, but Justice League manages to do just that. With the help of Martian Manhunter, Scott Snyder and Jim Cheung lead us through past moments in time as a young boy and a young Martian discover a bond of friendship, one that would change their lives forever. You’ll be surprised at how the pieces come together, pulling empathy out of unusual places by issue’s end. Cheung’s artwork only bolsters the book’s effect, resulting in one of the most pleasantly surprising issues of Justice League yet. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MAN AND SUPERMAN 100 PAGE SUPER SPECTACULAR #1

Man and Superman feels a bit like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse; it is not what you might expect at first glance, but it is a near-perfect interpretation of the story its creators set out to tell, and the minute you finish it, you want to pick it back up and “go back into the movie,” so to speak. With a little luck, this book will sell and DC will consider a Deluxe Edition hardcover with some script pages or something, because the slick cardstock cover is likely to get dog-eared on the copies of fans who want to re-read this one. — Russ Burlingame

Rating: 5 out of 5

SUICIDE SQUAD BLACK FILES #4

The book is, as it has been from the beginning, divided into two segments:

“My Own Worst Enemy” by writer Mike W. Barr, artists Phillippe Briones and Gabe Eltaeb, and letterer Dave Sharpe. The art in this issue looks a bit rushed; Briones has solid storytelling chops, but his figurework and especially expressions have been all over the place throughout the story and in this issue it feels like the comic could have benefited by allowing somebody else to ink his work. The story, meanwhile, manages to have more story packed into it than the previous two issues combined, but still feel like not much happened.

In “Rota Fortuna,” writer Jai Nitz, artists Scot Eaton, Wayne Faucher, and colorist Guy Major join Sharpe. Aside from some wonky facial expressions and a few signs in Senate hearings that look like they were lettered on the fly, the story looks great. Eaton and Faucher have dynamic storytelling skills and some fun, creative layouts to complement Nitz’s story, which kicks into high gear this time around. — Russ Burlingame

“My Own Worst Enemy” Rating: 2 out of 5

“Rota Fortuna” Rating: 4 out of 5

Overall Rating: 3 out of 5

UNITED STATES VS MURDER INC #6

United States vs. Murder Inc. ends on a somber note, as we finally learn the “secret origin” of Valentine Gallo, a mobster secretly born as an undercover FBI agent. While the tale (and its aftermath) makes for a fitting end to this miniseries, this issue illustrates both the strengths and weaknesses of Bendis and Oeming’s series as a whole. The characterization and illustration is top-notch, but every issue feels only loosely connected to the rest of the story. Gallo, seemingly the catalyst for everything that happened in recent months, barely features in this issue as we see the United States collapse after the assassination of its presidency. And while we do learn a lot about New York and the wider world, it feels like we should have learned about this months ago in the early issues. A sequel series is already in the works, so let’s hope the next chapter is just as entertaining, but informs its readers a little better. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

YOUNG JUSTICE #2

Bendis is doing some pretty awesome things with Young Justice. This roster of characters lacks nothing in depth or excitement, and their relationships will continue to be a draw. This particular issue is a little on the weak side, though. Most of the focus is on the team finding one another again, which makes for a slightly drawn-out affair. Still, it’s definitely a great comic in the making, and it will likely only get better. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 4 out of 5

Marvel #1

AGE OF X-MAN MARVELOUS X-MEN #1

“Age of X-Man” continues in Marvelous X-Men #1. So far the event feels a bit like what would happen if the most pretentious, condescending person you knew in college — you know, the one who for some reason thought he was the only person alive enlightened enough to see petty human concerns like romance and family for the hollow constructs they are and who was always trying to turn you on to the life-changing effects of transcendental meditation — got to remake the world in his own image. As it turns out, that guy, embodied by Nate Grey, makes a pretty insidious villain, gaslighting an entire universe into believing it chose to live this way, even sacrificing to achieve this lifestyle as a great victory, when it has in fact been X-Man reconstructing the world’s history and pruning dissent from the ranks. It’s an interesting premise and while Marvelous X-Men #1 retreads some ground already covered by last week’s Age of X-Men: Alpha, mostly introducing the concept and characters and seeding the conflict to come, the idea still hasn’t lost any of its shine. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #6

Asgardians of the Galaxy shines when the dysfunctional team is in the spotlight, but when there’s two teams sharing the space, the book can become a bit watered down. That’s what happens in issue #5, which brings in another group to fight and then fight alongside the Asgardians. Thing is, they aren’t nearly as entertaining, and to make space for them the original team doesn’t get their usual screen time, thus making for a fine if unremarkable issue that doesn’t pack the humor or the heart of previous ones. That’s a heck of a final hook though, so here’s hoping the core team gets their shine back next month. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 3 out of 5

AVENGERS #14

If Thor didn’t exist, I would say that Jason Aaron was born specifically to write Blade comics. This issue brings the Avengers into the middle of a vampire civil war, and holy hell is it perfect. From vampire mythology to Ghost Rider’s demonic history, Aaron knows exactly what to do with these darker properties. Every moment works. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CHAMPIONS #2

Champions is a nearly perfect team-up comic. There. I said it. This issue (and so far, this entire run) takes things so far beyond the plights of a teenage adventure. There are real stakes, and the decisions of these young people have real consequences. These kids wrestle with some truly difficult material, particularly Miles Morales, making for a compelling exploration of living with ones own actions. The scripting and artwork combine for a truly spellbinding exploration the pain that comes with keeping secrets, and what someone would do to save a person they love. Everything about Champions works, on every possible level, and superhero comics just don’t get much better. I’d be fine if this series never ended. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 5 out of 5

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #3

The third issue of Conan the Barbarian is an odd one. The story shows Conan at his least powerful and least sympathetic, and he is justly imprisoned for stealing from miners. They’re unusually bloodthirsty and brutal miners when it comes crime and punishment, but nonetheless, Conan doesn’t look great here. His lack of agency makes the story hard to get into. It may tease that some greater power has been influencing Conan’s life for longer than anyone may have thought, but that’s not exactly a clear or particularly exciting idea. Even Mahmud Asrar is constrained by the plot and unable to stretch his artistic muscle. A skippable entry overall. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 2 out of 5

DAREDEVIL #1

This is a strong debut for Zdarsky and Checchetto, and I’m curious about how Daredevil’s story will continue in future months. I’d love to see a story that focuses on tormenting Daredevil in different ways, and it looks like the new creative team will deliver just that. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 4 out of 5

DEADPOOL #9

This issue is a pitch-perfect combination of so many things: a heartbroken Deadpool, a slew of other Marvel Comics characters, and every trope you can think of from the noir genre. The issue sees Wade contacting Jessica Jones to help him find his missing heart, an adventure that has more twists and turns than your average pulp novel. The end result is a genuine joy to read, especially when bathed in gorgeous shades of purple. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 5 out of 5

Marvel #2

GUNHAWKS #1

Western’s have been a bit hit and miss over the years, but Marvel’s Gunhawks might have a winning formula. David and Maria Lapham play with iconic and familiar Western themes but add in enough mystery to liven things up, as well as a gruff but endearing protagonist. A character attempting to overcome his demons is a story we’re all familiar with, but as we learn with Sheriff Dean, there’s a reason it is so effective when handled correctly, and so far the book is hitting the right notes with it. Artist Luca Pizzari and the coloring team of Neeraj Menon and Rachelle Rosenberg outdo themselves with stunning backdrops and brutal gunfights that set the stage perfectly for this story of overcoming one’s past, and feel like someone truly brought a cinematic Western to the pages of a comic. If this is what we can expect from Gunhawks in the future, we’re glad to be along for the ride. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

IMMORTAL HULK #13

Immortal Hulk remains perhaps Marvel’s most beautiful comic on the shelf. Each and every page is gorgeous. Period. For the first time however, the issue’s story and script doesn’t quite hold up to the high standard of the art. It’s not that anything is bad, but the arc’s conclusion comes to a fairly muddled and confusing conclusion. — Charlie Ridgely

Rating: 3 out of 5

KILLMONGER #4

The second-to-last issue of the series, Killmonger #4 takes a sharp turn in the story, taking the titular character onto the path that will ultimately lead him to the villain we know. Going into the issue it feels like there could be hope that Erik will find another path, but that is not the case. When he and Knight go to see King a line is crossed that cannot be undone. Through hauntingly beautiful storytelling and truly excellent art, all the hope and promise of who N’Jadaka could have been washes away with swaths of bright red blood. It’s a stunning moment of transformation and it’s one you won’t be able to forget for a long time to come. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

OLD MAN QUILL #1

Moving on to Old Man Quill, Ethan Sacks hasn’t missed a beat when it comes to beefing up this “Old Man” Universe at Marvel. Old Man Quill has everything that made the audience fall in love with the Guardians in the first place — self-loathing, bickering, and enough flark bombs to make anybody’s mother blush. This issue is a superb introduction for what’s to come and it shows incredible promise. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 4 out of 5

STAR WARS AOR ANAKIN SKYWALKER #1

Before the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, this Age of Republic issue highlights Anakin Skywalker’s complicated relationship with the Republic, conflicted over whether to follow orders or follow a hunch that his allies are being lied to. While following his instincts, Anakin makes a surprising discovery which could potentially spell doom for the Republic and swing the galaxy’s favor towards the Separatists if he doesn’t spring into action. Anakin Skywalker has always been a conflicted character, with this issue putting those contradicting opinions on full display. As Anakin himself says in the issue, “I am a Jedi first and foremost, whatever military rank they give me.” Reading Anakin’s exploits will put his ultimate transition into Darth Vader in the back of your mind, as the compelling adventure and action-packed art deliver a much more heroic warrior in the Clone Wars before his fall from grace. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

TONY STARK IRON MAN #8

While the eScape is the central battleground, it’s the more personal moments that give Tony Stark Iron Man all of its spark. The battle against the Controller is entertaining, but the book soars when the other plot points come to the surface. Case in point, Jocasta and Machine Man, or Amanda and Motherboard, two interactions that carry weight and emotional stakes, brief as they may be. The latter also brings to us to a compelling place for Tony, a concept that Dan Slott will no doubt bring a modern twist to. Valerio Schiti’s artwork keeps thing moving throughout the issue, and seeing the more modern trappings of the eScape combined with classic Iron Man art is just too cool. To put it simply, Iron Man is running on all cylinders! — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNCANNY X-MEN #11

Mutants being on the verge of extinction for different reasons has been Marvel’s status quo for the X-Men for years. Uncanny X-Men #11 sells that idea better than any attempt before. Cyclops returns to a world where the disappearance of all the other X-Men has emboldened bigots like never before. Writer Matthew Rosenberg makes Cyke’s desperation feels real and earned. This is the X-Men — what’s left of them — with their back against the wall, and its executed more convincingly than it has been in years. This issue is thick and pricey, with three stories following three different characters through the same few days worth of events. Each story holds revelations that expand an illuminate the story that came before. The only thing holding this book back is the artwork, which does a decent job of setting a dark, foreboding mood, but is unconvincing and muddy when it comes to expressions and action scenes. Despite that, Rosenberg’s first solo chapter of Uncanny is going to feel like finally coming home for many X-Men fans. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

WOLVERINE LONG NIGHT ADAPTATION #2

The comic book adaptation of Wolverine: The Long Night continues to be an engrossing bit of rural noir as the federal agents continue to dig up the mystery at the heart of this small, Alaskan town. This issue expands the cast by introducing the feral Strawberry kids and the nihilistic Aurora cult. Benjamin Percy continues to provide a stellar script, and Marcio Takara and Matt Milla create a chilling, haunting landscape. Even if you’ve already listened to the podcast, this is an expertly crafted adaptation worth checking out. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 4 out of 5

X-23 #9

Yes, the book is X-23, but in #9 it’s Gabby who steals the show. The mystery of their cyborg clone deepens this issue with Laura heading to what appears to be a medical manufacturing company only to find it is something far more sinister. However, Gabby continues to try to make a connection with their cyborg sister, and it’s that effort that is the highlight of the issue. From hilariously perfect Golden Girls references to the genuine, pure eagerness Gabby has to accept this newcomer as family, the issue is a shining example of the differences and similarities between the sisters, making for a fun and exciting romp with real stakes and excitement to boot. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #1

ARCHIE #702

This new run of Archie continues to be a delight, spanning a pretty wide scope while still maintaining a sense of character-driven style. This issue builds on several of the plot threads and moments that Spencer has crafted thus far, while introducing some interesting new complications as well. The end result occasionally has some pacing issues, but by and large is enjoyable to read. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

ATOMIC ROBO & DAWN OF NEW ERA #2

Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era kicks off to a speedy start with a thick second issue. Shedding much of the exposition from its premiere issue, the series goes in fast with Robo as he begins expanding his AI son, but the feel-good story is interspersed with some big teasers. A secret hideout is found, a space-time loop pops into the picture, and that doesn’t even touch the special monsters who make an appearance in the issue’s final page. Atomic Robo & Dawn of New Era is an amalgamation of things that shouldn’t work but do, and this second issue only proves chaos reigns supreme with this series. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

BPRD DEVIL YOU KNOW #13

If there’s ever been an issue of BPRD you don’t want to miss, this one is it. With the end of the world in everyone’s face, this issue paints a beautiful picture of humanity facing their final moments. The struggle to save the last remaining thread of humanity is palpable, and the blood, sweat, and tears these characters practically jump off the page. There’s no denying that BPRD: The Devil You Know is firing on all cylinders as it continues to inch closer to its end. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

CEMETERY BEACH #6

There’s something of a pattern with issues of Cemetery Beach: the best parts of the book are always the expansive action scenes that convey story without needing to use a single word, and the same is true here in issue #6. Opening up with a lot of wordless action, the book is visually stunning. By the time we get to the actual dialogue of the issue things remain a little dense as has been a flaw with the whole run thus far, but it finally feels like we’re getting somewhere that makes sense. The story here is a common one: someone in power wants to remain in power and will do anything to stop those who threaten that. Finally that’s becoming more clear, and with Cemetery Beach so close for our two protagonists, this issue feels like it all might come together at long last. — Nicole Drum

Rating 3 out of 5

DIE #3

The world of DIE opens up as the party ventures into a steampunk World War I world populated by hobbits and metal dragons. I’ll admit that I was as surprised as anyone to see DIE explore the historical origins of Middle-earth, complete with a cameo by its creator. It’s fitting that an exploration of tabletop gaming and the fantasy genre pulls back the curtain a bit to remind readers that modern fantasy was directly influenced and impacted by the deaths of countless teens in the trenches of Belgium. Gillen knows how to twist the knife in a way that both depresses and educates his readers. Hans’ art is as brilliant as always, although her use of Elijah Wood’s likeness was a bit too on the nose at times. Still, it’s a very minor complaint of what’s probably Image’s best series in years. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 5 out of 5

EMPTY MAN #4

This issue of the Empty Man has plenty of revelations about the nature of the disturbing virus that has seized the world of the comic. I like that the issue explains the ending of the last series a little better and gives the allegedly intelligent virus more of a motivation for its slow takeover of the world outside of the chaos and violence it causes. This comic works best when it leans towards the Lovecraftian instead of the standard gory horror comics, and that’s the direction it seems to be heading. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 3 out of 5

FREEZE #3

Coincidentally enough, Freeze is on the verge of freezing in its tracks. Horrible puns aside, this book is flirting dangerously close with becoming a convoluted mess — though it’s not quite there yet. The premise is still intriguing, but the way the storytelling is advancing it feels as if the plot is moving forward slower than molasses. With some gruesome splash pages and a premise that has an astonishing amount of potential, Freeze certainly has what it needs to be very solid read — it just needs to get there first. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 2 out of 5

Other Publishers #2

GI JOE SIERRA MUERTE #1

For decades, the G.I. Joe brand has brought to life a number of testosterone-fueled fantasies to life, whether it be boys playing with the earliest actions figures, the various animated series, or the live-action feature films. With G.I. Joe: Sierra Muerte, writer and artist Michel Fiffe taps into the spirit of childhood doodles in the notebooks of burgeoning Joe fans to deliver readers all the action-packed goodness you can imagine to an overwhelming degree. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIANT DAYS #47

This issue has everything: driving lessons, brotherly pranks, and a genuinely adorable puppy. The installment juggles its disparate storylines in a largely effective way, making the moment where all three of them come to a head genuinely fun. Throughout it all, Giant Days maintains its unique sort of charm, balancing quips and heartfelt moments in a way that fans will hopefully enjoy. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

GIRL IN THE BAY #1

A young girl has a chance encounter with a stranger in 1969, leading to her untimely demise. Well, until she emerges from the waters in which she has fallen, finding herself in the year 2019 seeking answers about her past and confronting devastating truths. From its opening panels, The Girl in the Bay hooks a reader with the tease that our main character will die, making it impossible to put the book down. Writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Corin Howell are working in perfect harmony, with every panel as intriguing and complex as each piece of the storyline, while never being overly complicated to the point of feeling busy for busy’s sake. The death of Katherine Sartori feels both romantic and tragic, beautiful and horrifying, delivering readers what is sure to be a gripping thriller that never skimps on the humanity of these violent crimes. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 5 out of 5

HALO LONE WOLF #2

Halo: Lone Wolf suffers from two major problems. The first is that the comic tries to string its readers along by revealing that seemingly everyone on this remote planet has secrets. Linda-058 has a secret (she’s on an assassination mission, but hasn’t assassinated anyone yet), her target Dr. Chen has a secret, and the random Covenant forces have a secret. The problem is that neither Dr. Chen nor the Covenant are really compelling enough to care what their secrets are. The other problem with this series is my standard complaint about how poorly shooter games translate into comics. The action in this issue is mediocre, with lots of running and shooting, but little variation in how readers see it. It’s just boring to watch people running and shooting at each other, especially when we only care about one of them. — Christian Hoffer

Rating: 2 out of 5

LAGUARDIA #3

LaGuardia doesn’t shy away from topical issues, but writer Nnedi Okorafor has also managed to create quite the inspired and creative story around them. The bonds between Future and Letme grow ever stronger as we get answers to more than a few big questions, including why Future left Citizen and how Letme’s presence affects Future and her newborn child. Along the way Tana Ford brings Future’s colorful extended family to life (including our favorite alien giraffe Payment), with the team closing out with a hook that will ensure the wait for the next issue is a long one. LaGuardia is never what you expect, and that’s why we happen to love it so much. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

MARVEL ACTION AVENGERS #2

This might be a book aimed at younger readers, but don’t let that trick you out of not giving it a chance. Writer Matthew K. Manning and artist Jon Sommariva have managed to balance action and intrigue with a deft touch, while also presenting a frenetic visual style that captures these classic Marvel characters with a modern flourish. Marvel Action Adventures will definitely surprise you, whether you’re a longtime fan or reading about these characters for the first time. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5

PRODIGY #3

Edison Crane continues his winning streak and is quickly proving to be one of the most fascinating leads in comics. This issue has all the intrigue and action you’d want in a globe-trotting adventure story, but it’s the man himself that poses the most interesting questions. Mark Millar gives us several glimpses of who Crane is underneath all that brilliance, and you’ll find yourself rooting for him even more as a result. Rafael Albuquerque also delivers some killer visuals, bringing tension and weight to every scene. At this point, it’s safe to say that wherever Crane goes, we go. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 5 out of 5

Other Publishers #3

RED SONJA #1

The renowned warrior Sonja the Red returns to her homeland, only for the tales of her conquests to precede her, resulting in her immediate election as queen. Her first challenge as a ruler is to confront an emperor demanding she sacrifice her home to his growing empire, in addition to thousands of citizens, which, as you can imagine, isn’t an offer she takes kindly to. Fans familiar with Red Sonja will appreciate both the character’s dominance in combat and sense of humor of the book, with the narrative giving us our first teases of a massive bout that could be in the character’s future. Readers who are unfamiliar with the character and likely only know her from her massive sword and lack of clothing depicted in countless comic book covers will surely be won over with the book’s art (and its smart choice to keep her fully clothed) and the promise of bloodshed just over the horizon. This new series is off to a strong start, delivering not only hand-to-hand combat to appease the action-orientated readers, but also the promise of more strategic warfare, in addition to Sonja herself acting like a total badass. — Patrick Cavanaugh

Rating: 4 out of 5

SELF MADE #3

Three issues in and SELF/MADE is still an exciting, jaw-dropping read. Matthew Groom has plotted out an enthralling story arc that’s an instant attention-grabber. It’s complete and thorough with an astonishing amount of world-building in just a few short pages. The art team of Eduardo Ferigato and Marcelo Costa continue putting out some of the best-looking art on the shelves available today. SELF/MADE continues to get better with each passing issue. — Adam Barnhardt

Rating: 5 out of 5

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG #13

A solid book with clear action and interesting character development, all while moving the plot forward without being overly wordy. If you like Sonic, you’ll like Sonic the Hedgehog #13. — Rollin Bishop

Rating: 4 out of 5

SWORD DAUGHTER #6

The second act of Brian Wood and Mack Chater’s Sword Daughter comes to a close with two narrative threads, Elsbeth’s past and present, coming to mirror each other in powerful thematic ways. The payoff could have been a bit stronger with a little more time spent emotionally investing readers in Elsbeth and Dag, but the thematic resonance is strong. Chater’s artwork has some beautiful moments but still suffers from some odd layout choices regarding overlapping panels. José Villarrubia’s colors continue to shine, creating a creamy, minimalist landscape to contain the the violence in Chater’s artwork. — Jamie Lovett

Rating: 3 out of 5

UMBRELLA ACADEMY HOTEL OBLIVION #5

Umbrella Academy Hotel Oblivion takes a step closer to completion this week with its fifth issue, and the series feels like it has reached its stride. At last, loose ends are finding their way to one another as this issue delves into Sir Hargreeves’ true plans for his pocket-dimension hotel, and that is just the start. A startling twist puts the Umbrella Academy in more danger than ever before when a certain something (or someones) break loose, and there is no promise the threats will be reined before they decide to wreak havoc. — Megan Peters

Rating: 4 out of 5

UNNATURAL #7

Unnatural‘s latest issue brings nearly everything that’s made this series great so far, and then proceeds to turn things up to an eleven. There’s certainly a mix of tones and pacing here, as the more subdued, character-driven moments eventually give way to an impactful set piece. Leslie and the new allies she’s acquired are all given a chance to shine, with the former getting a genuinely satisfying moment towards the issue’s end. It’s clear that wherever Unnatural goes next, it will maintain its unique sense of style and narrative in the process. — Jenna Anderson

Rating: 4 out of 5

VINDICATION #1

Vindication #1 is a deeply uncomfortable comic, and it should be. The story thus far follows Turn Washington, a young black man convicted by an all-white jury for a murder that he may or may not have committed and sentenced to life in prison without parole. A decade later, he is released as the evidence doesn’t exactly point to him as the killer. However, Detective Chip Christopher doesn’t care what the evidence says. He wants Turn back behind bars and seems to be willing to go to any length — including framing him for another crime — to make it so. It’s a very promising premise, but it has issues, the biggest one being that the issue focuses too much on internal police business and what feels like a misguided attempt to give Chip some sort of tragic backstory. Add in that it seems like someone might be trying ot frame Turn and you’ve got a slightly confusing, bloated first issue. There are a lot of directions this story can go and the issue buzzes with promise, which might be the one thing saving it. — Nicole Drum

Rating: 3 out of 5

WALKING DEAD #188

The fuse at the Commonwealth is burning slowly but issue #188 masterfully builds a much-needed level of tension. Plus, a welcome injection of feuding with the undead reminds readers (and characters) the original threat facing this book still exists in an organic and exciting manner. Robert Kirkman continues on a roll with the Commonwealth story and, although it has had its speed bumps, issue #188 should be the “Full Speed Ahead!” kick the book needs. — Brandon Davis

Rating: 5 out of 5

WWE #25

Samoa Joe vs AJ Styles was immensely entertaining in the ring, but WWE #25 shows how it could’ve been even better. That extra bump actually comes courtesy of AJ’s wife, who in this comic adaptation of the feud plays a pivotal and welcome role in pushing AJ to finally take down Samoa Joe. Writer Dennis Hopeless finds new layers in AJ’s character, and don’t get us started on Serg Acuna’s pitch-perfect recreations of Styles and Joe. Sure AJ’s the hero here, but you’ll also come away with an appreciation for Joe as well, showing the two can bring the house down in comics just like they do in real life. — Matthew Mueller

Rating: 4 out of 5